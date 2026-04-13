HC upholds ₹40k monthly maintenance for wife who quit job for marriage

A wife’s decision to quit her job for marital obligations cannot be used to deny her financial support.

In a significant ruling, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld a monthly maintenance of Rs 40,000 to an engineer-wife. This reinforced that actual earning, not mere earning capacity, determines entitlement under maintenance law.

What the court held

In Saurabh Malviya vs. Apurva Malviya, the Indore Bench dismissed the husband’s challenge to a family court order granting maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The husband had argued that his wife was highly qualified and capable of earning, and therefore did not require financial support.

Rejecting this, the court drew a clear distinction between the ability to earn and actual income. It noted that the wife had left her job due to marital circumstances and currently had no independent source of income.

“There is difference between ‘may earn’ and ‘is earning’,” the court observed, adding that where a woman discontinues work due to marital obligations, she remains entitled to maintenance until she secures sufficient employment.

The court also took note of the husband’s financial capacity, including his professional background and assets, and held that the Rs 40,000 monthly maintenance was proportionate to the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage.

Importantly, it clarified that such orders are not permanent and may be modified if circumstances change, such as the wife gaining employment or a shift in the husband’s financial position.

‘Capacity to earn’ is not enough

Legal experts say the ruling strengthens an already settled principle in maintenance jurisprudence.

“The decision makes it clear that qualified or capable of earning is not enough — what matters is cogent proof of actual income,” says Vaibhavi Sharma, associate partner at Prosoll Law. She adds that husbands cannot avoid liability merely by arguing that a wife is educated or employable.

She further notes that maintenance law is not survival-based but status-based. “By granting Rs 40,000, the court ensured that the wife maintains a lifestyle similar to the matrimonial home, in line with Supreme Court jurisprudence,” Sharma says, pointing to the emphasis on the standard of living.

The judgment also flagged income suppression by the husband, with the court drawing an adverse inference due to lack of proper disclosure, an approach consistent with established legal principles.

Reflecting lived realities of marriage

Beyond legal doctrine, the ruling recognises the economic realities faced by many women.

“The court sends a clear message: Marital sacrifices should not lead to financial destitution,” says Reema Bali, chief executive officer (CEO) at Alpha Partners. “A qualified wife is not ‘idle’ by choice if she left her job for her family— she is entitled to support.”

Bali adds that the judgment addresses the “double burden” faced by women. “Just because someone can work does not mean they are working. You cannot pay rent with a degree you have not used in years because you were managing a household,” she says.

Reaffirming settled law

According to Soayib Qureshi, partner at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, the ruling does not create new law but reinforces long-standing principles.

“At the heart of the case is the distinction between a person who ‘may be capable of earning’ and one who is ‘actually earning’. Only the latter is relevant,” he says, adding that courts have consistently recognised that women often leave jobs due to relocation, childcare, or marital expectations.

He points out that penalising such decisions would defeat the purpose of maintenance law, which is to ensure financial security and dignity after separation.

What Supreme Court precedents say

The high court’s reasoning aligns with multiple Supreme Court rulings:

· In Bhuwan Mohan Singh vs. Meena (2014), the court held that an able-bodied husband cannot evade responsibility and that maintenance ensures a life of dignity.

· In Chaturbhuj vs. Sita Bai (2008), it clarified that a wife need not be destitute to claim maintenance; the test is whether she can maintain herself in line with her husband’s status.

· In Rajnesh vs. Neha (2020), guidelines were laid down for fair maintenance calculation, including mandatory financial disclosures.

Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, says these rulings establish maintenance as a measure of social justice. “A wife’s mere educational qualification or earning capacity cannot be a ground to deny maintenance. What matters is whether she is actually financially independent,” he says.

A fact-sensitive, evolving framework

The judgment also underlines that maintenance is not a fixed entitlement but a dynamic one.

“The ruling provides a clear doctrinal anchor — courts will focus on present financial incapacity and the link between marital circumstances and job loss,” says Shivam Kunal, advocate at the Delhi High Court. “At the same time, it preserves balance by allowing modification if circumstances change.”

The high court’s decision reinforces a consistent legal position, maintenance is a right grounded in fairness and dignity, not a concession. The courts will prioritise actual income and real financial dependency over theoretical earning potential, especially where career breaks are linked to marriage.

For separated spouses, this means financial support cannot be denied simply because one partner is educated. What matters is whether they can realistically sustain themselves at the time of the claim.