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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Women's wages rise 7.2-8.8% in 2025, but pay gap remains wide: Govt Data

Women's wages rise 7.2-8.8% in 2025, but pay gap remains wide: Govt Data

Women earn 76% of men in salaried roles, 69% in casual jobs, and just 36% in self-employment, highlighting a wide pay gap across segments

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Illustration: Binay Sinha

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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Women’s earnings grew faster than men’s across most job categories in 2025, but a sharp gender pay gap continues to define India’s labour market, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the government.
 
Data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shows that while female incomes are rising at a quicker pace, women still earn significantly less than men, particularly in self-employment, where the disparity remains stark.
 

Faster wage growth for women

The PLFS data for calendar year 2025 indicates that women saw stronger income growth across employment types:
 
  • Salaried jobs: Women’s earnings rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) compared to 5.8 per cent for men
  • Self-employment: Female incomes increased 8.8 per cent, slightly higher than 8 per cent for men
  • Casual labour: Women’s earnings grew 5.4 per cent, while men’s incomes declined marginally by 0.2 per cent
 
This suggests a gradual improvement in women’s earning momentum, particularly in segments traditionally dominated by informal work.
 
 

Persistent gender pay gap

Despite this faster growth, the absolute earnings gap remains wide:

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  • In salaried roles, women earned only about 76 per cent of men’s income in 2025, largely unchanged from recent years
  • In casual labour, women earned around 69 per cent of male wages, improving slightly from 66 per cent in 2024
  • In self-employment, the gap is most severe, with women earning just 36 per cent of what men earn
 
This indicates that while growth rates are converging, structural disparities in income distribution continue to weigh heavily on women’s financial outcomes.
 

Shift towards better-quality jobs

A notable trend in 2025 is the gradual shift towards salaried employment, which typically offers more stability and social security benefits:
 
  • The share of women in salaried jobs rose to 18.2 per cent in 2025 from 16.6 per cent in 2024
  • Women in self-employment declined to 64.2 per cent from 66.5 per cent
  • Casual labour participation increased slightly to 17.6 per cent
 
At the overall level, salaried employment rose to 23.6 per cent of total employment from 22.4 per cent a year earlier, reflecting a modest improvement in job quality.
 

Employment and labour force trends

The survey also highlights broader labour market movements:
 
  • Rural unemployment declined marginally to 2.4 per cent in 2025 from 2.5 per cent in 2024
  • Urban unemployment fell to 4.8 per cent from 5 per cent
  • Youth unemployment (15–29 years) dropped to 9.9 per cent, although female youth unemployment edged up to 11.3 per cent
 
However, labour force participation presents a mixed picture:
 
  • Rural Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) dipped slightly to 62.8 per cent
  • Urban LFPR remained stable at 52.2 per cent 
A declining LFPR in rural areas suggests fewer people actively seeking work, which can sometimes mask underlying employment stress.
 

Scale of employment

The government estimates that, on average, 616 million people aged 15 years and above were employed in 2025. Of these:
 
  • 416 million were men
  • 200 million were women
 
These estimates are based on the “usual status” approach, which includes both principal and subsidiary employment over a 365-day reference period, according to the official release.
 

Informal sector slowdown adds pressure

The PLFS findings come alongside recent data from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), which points to a slowdown in the informal economy:
 
  • Wage growth in the informal sector was just 3.9 per cent in 2025
  • New establishments grew by 5.85 million, sharply lower than 8.35 million in the previous year
  • Job creation dropped to 7.45 million from 11 million 
 
This slowdown is significant because a large share of women workers are concentrated in informal and self-employed segments, where income volatility is higher and social protection is limited.
 

What it means for household finances

The data presents a mixed picture:
 
  • Faster income growth for women can support improved household cash flows and savings potential
  • However, the persistent income gap limits women’s ability to build independent financial security
  • Concentration in low-paying self-employment reduces access to benefits such as pensions, insurance, and credit
 
The gradual rise in salaried employment is a positive signal, as it could enhance financial stability through predictable incomes and formal benefits.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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