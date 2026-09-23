Work from home? Can you claim rent, electricity, internet as tax deduction?

Working from home can push up household expenses. A professional may be paying ₹25,000 a month in rent, ₹2,000 for internet, higher electricity bills and thousands of rupees on a desk, laptop or office chair. But can these expenses reduce your taxable income?

For salaried employees, mostly no. For freelancers and self-employed professionals, potentially yes — but only if the expenses are genuinely connected to the business or profession and the taxpayer is calculating actual profits rather than using presumptive taxation.

The distinction is important because there is no general work-from-home tax deduction for salaried employees.

"A freelancer may generally claim the business-use portion of expenses such as rent, electricity and internet, along with depreciation on business assets, when computing income under the actual-profit method.

Maintaining books and choosing the actual-profit method are separate matters. Depending on the applicable conditions, a freelancer using the actual-profit method may also be required to maintain books and records. However, a person who opts for presumptive taxation cannot separately claim individual business expenses in the same manner," said CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

1. Salaried employee: Can you deduct home rent because you work from home?

Not simply because you work from home.

If you are a salaried employee and pay ₹30,000 a month in rent, you cannot simply deduct ₹3.6 lakh from your salary because you use one room as your home office.

However, you may be eligible for HRA exemption under the old tax regime if you receive HRA and satisfy the prescribed conditions.

The Income Tax Department says HRA exemption is the least of:

actual HRA received;

rent paid minus 10% of salary plus eligible DA; or

50% of salary plus eligible DA for specified metro locations, or 40% for other locations.

HRA exemption is available under the old tax regime, not the new regime.

Example: salaried employee paying ₹30,000 rent

Suppose Sameer:

earns ₹15 lakh a year;

receives ₹4 lakh HRA;

pays ₹30,000 a month in rent, or ₹3.6 lakh a year;

lives in Delhi; and

chooses the old tax regime.

Her HRA exemption would be calculated under the statutory formula. It is not automatically ₹3.6 lakh simply because that is what she paid in rent.

The exemption is based on the prescribed calculation and the relevant salary components.

If Sameer works entirely from home, that does not create an additional work-from-home rent deduction.

2. What if the employee does not receive HRA?

Suppose Shelly earns ₹12 lakh a year, works permanently from home and pays ₹20,000 a month in rent.

He does not receive HRA.

Rahul cannot simply claim ₹2.4 lakh as a work-from-home deduction.

The fact that he uses one room as his office does not convert the personal rent expense into a deductible salary expense.

This is an important distinction: HRA is a statutory salary exemption, not a work-from-home expense deduction.

3. Can salaried employees deduct electricity bills?

Generally, no.

Suppose Meera's electricity bill increases from ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 a month because she works from home.

She cannot calculate the additional ₹1,500 as a salary deduction simply because she is working remotely.

Similarly, she cannot automatically deduct a percentage of her total electricity bill by saying that one room is being used as an office.

4. What about internet bills?

The same principle applies if the employee personally pays for an internet connection.

Suppose Arjun pays:

broadband: ₹1,500 a month;

annual internet cost: ₹18,000.

If he works from home, he cannot simply subtract ₹18,000 from his salary income.

However, the tax treatment can be different where an employer provides or reimburses telephone or internet facilities for official use, depending on the arrangement and applicable tax rules.

Example

Suppose an employer reimburses Neha ₹2,000 a month against an official internet connection under the company's work policy and she submits the required bills.

That reimbursement should not automatically be treated in the same way as Neha paying ₹2,000 herself and claiming a deduction in her income-tax return.

The precise tax treatment depends on the nature and documentation of the employer-provided facility or reimbursement.

5. Can you claim a laptop, desk or office chair?

A salaried employee generally cannot claim a separate income-tax deduction merely because they purchased furniture or equipment to work from home.

For example, if:

laptop = ₹70,000

office chair = ₹20,000

desk = ₹25,000

the employee cannot simply deduct ₹1.15 lakh from salary income because these items are being used for work.

The position can be different when the employer provides the equipment or facility for official use, depending on the applicable tax rules.

6. What changes if you are a freelancer?

This is where the tax treatment becomes substantially different.

A freelancer earning income from a business or profession can generally deduct genuine expenses incurred wholly and exclusively for the business or profession, subject to the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act.

According to Anandan, a freelancer taxed on actual profits may generally claim genuine business or professional expenses, such as:

Office or workspace rent.

The business-use portion of electricity and internet.

Salaries paid to assistants or other staff.

Depreciation on computers, cameras, furniture and other business assets.

Stationery, software and other ordinary running costs.

"The expense should be incurred wholly and exclusively for the business or profession. Where an asset or service has both personal and business use, only the reasonable business-use portion should be claimed. Adequate invoices, payment records, usage calculations and asset details should be retained," said Anandan.

You cannot convert every household expense into a business expense simply because you work from home.

6. Example: freelancer claiming home-office expenses

Suppose Sasha is a freelance graphic designer. She earns ₹15 lakh from clients during the year. She works from a dedicated room in her rented apartment.

Her annual expenses are:

Rent: ₹3.6 lakh

Electricity: ₹60,000

Internet: ₹24,000

Software subscriptions: ₹60,000

Assistant's salary: ₹3 lakh

Other business expenses: ₹56,000

Depreciation on computer/equipment: ₹60,000

Total expenses = ₹9.6 lakh.

If Sahsha is eligible and chooses the actual-profit method, her professional income before other adjustments would broadly be:

Gross receipts: ₹15 lakh

Less eligible business expenses: ₹9.6 lakh

Business profit: ₹5.4 lakh

The important point is that Sasha needs to be able to substantiate the expenses and demonstrate their business connection.

7. Can a freelancer claim part of home rent?

"Yes, for self-employed people who do not opt for presumptive taxation. If a rented home is partly used as a workspace, the person may claim a reasonable proportion of the rent attributable to the business area or business use," said Anandan.

Suppose Ananya pays ₹40,000 a month in rent, or ₹4.8 lakh a year.

Her apartment has 1,000 sq ft of carpet area, and she uses a dedicated 200-sq-ft room exclusively as her professional studio.

A reasonable allocation could potentially support claiming a portion of the rent attributable to business use, subject to the facts and applicable tax provisions.

For example:

200 sq ft ÷ 1,000 sq ft = 20%

On a purely illustrative allocation, 20% of ₹4.8 lakh would be ₹96,000.

That does not mean every freelancer can automatically claim 20% of rent. The allocation needs to reflect genuine business use and should be supported by appropriate records.

What about electricity?

The same principle can apply. Suppose Ananya's annual electricity bill is ₹72,000. If she can reasonably establish that 20% relates to her dedicated professional workspace, an illustrative business-use allocation would be:

₹72,000 × 20% = ₹14,400

She should not simply claim the entire ₹72,000 as a business expense if the electricity is also used for her personal household activities.

What about internet?

Suppose a freelance journalist pays ₹2,000 a month for broadband.

Annual cost:

₹2,000 × 12 = ₹24,000

If the connection is used for both personal and professional purposes, the freelancer should have a reasonable basis for determining the business-use component.

If, purely for illustration, 75% is attributable to professional use:

₹24,000 × 75% = ₹18,000

The ₹18,000 would be the illustrative business-use amount rather than the entire ₹24,000.

The taxpayer should retain the bill and supporting records.

What happens if the freelancer uses presumptive taxation?

This is where many taxpayers get confused.

Under presumptive taxation, eligible taxpayers declare income according to the prescribed percentage of their receipts rather than calculating actual profit by deducting each individual expense.

For specified professionals eligible for Section 44ADA, the presumptive income is generally 50% of gross receipts, subject to the applicable conditions. The Income Tax Department also says the threshold can be ₹75 lakh where cash receipts do not exceed 5% of total gross receipts.

Example: freelancer with ₹15 lakh receipts

Suppose Kavita is an eligible professional and earns ₹15 lakh in gross receipts.

She opts for Section 44ADA.

Her presumptive professional income would generally be:

₹15 lakh × 50% = ₹7.5 lakh

She cannot then say:

"My rent was ₹2.4 lakh, internet was ₹24,000 and electricity was ₹60,000, so I will deduct these again."

The Income Tax Department states that deductions for individual expenses are not separately available after income has been declared under the presumptive scheme.

So Kavita's calculation is broadly:

Gross receipts: ₹15 lakh

Presumptive professional income: ₹7.5 lakh

rather than:

₹15 lakh − rent − electricity − internet − software − depreciation = taxable profit.

Worked freelancer example by ClearTax

A self-employed person using presumptive taxation has a different treatment: profit is calculated at the prescribed percentage of receipts, so claiming each individual business expense is generally not relevant Illustrative expense break-up (₹8,00,000) Note: New regime is more beneficial, and within the rebate limits resulting in zero tax. Note: The example assumes the assessee has not opted for presumptive taxation and is computing income under the actual-profit method. The tax outcome will depend on the applicable tax regime and the taxpayer's complete income profile. Expense Amount (₹) Staff salaries 3,00,000 Office/studio rent 2,40,000 Other purchases 1,00,000 Electricity and internet 1,00,000 Depreciation 60,000 Total business expenses 8,00,000 Assume the freelance professional involved in a specified profession is taxed on actual profits and does not opt for presumptive taxation:Note: New regime is more beneficial, and within the rebate limits resulting in zero tax.Note: The example assumes the assessee has not opted for presumptive taxation and is computing income under the actual-profit method. The tax outcome will depend on the applicable tax regime and the taxpayer's complete income profile.

Salaried employee: taxable income and tax calculation