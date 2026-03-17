Workplace health crisis: 1 in 4 men aged 31-35 show pre-diabetes, BP risk
77,000 insurance claims and 12,000 health check-ups across 400,000 covered lives reveal surging lifestyle health risks among India's young workforce
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Listen to This Article
India’s young workforce is showing alarming early signs of lifestyle diseases, with conditions like pre-diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension emerging well before the age of 40, according to a new report by Pazcare.
The Employee Health Matters 2026 Handbook, based on 77,000 insurance claims and 12,000 health check-ups across 4 lakh covered lives, highlights a structural shift in workplace health trends—one that is beginning to impact both employee well-being and corporate healthcare costs.
Young employees, older diseases
The data shows that metabolic risks are surfacing far earlier than expected. Nearly 1 in 4 men aged 31–35 have abnormal HbA1c levels, indicating early signs of pre-diabetes. At the same time, employees aged 20–35 account for 63% of all cholesterol abnormalities, while almost 50% of men under 35 show abnormal blood pressure levels.These trends suggest that sedentary lifestyles, high stress, and changing work patterns are accelerating the onset of chronic conditions traditionally associated with older age groups.
Delayed diagnosis and rising infections
Also Read
The report also flags gaps in early diagnosis. About 11% of hospital admissions occur without a clear diagnosis, often due to delayed medical attention for symptoms like fever and fatigue.
Infections account for 9% of hospitalisations, with diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and intestinal infections contributing to over 80% of infection-related claims—highlighting continued exposure to preventable health risks.
Maternity costs dominate corporate claims
Maternity-related expenses have emerged as the single largest cost driver in employer-sponsored health insurance programmes. They account for nearly 20% of all hospitalisations, with a significant cost escalation driven by delivery methods.
Around 62% of deliveries are now via C-section, which cost 1.28 times more than normal deliveries. Additionally, maternity expenses are 42–48% higher in metro cities compared to non-metros, further inflating corporate insurance outgo.
Health costs extend beyond employees
The study also underscores that the highest-value claims are often driven by dependents, particularly parents. These claims are typically linked to chronic and critical conditions such as cardiac procedures, cancer, kidney diseases, and long-term treatments.
Reproductive health claims also show a broader pattern. While female conditions account for 61.5% of cases, one in four claims originate from male conditions, with prostate-related issues alone contributing about 4%. Notably, prostatic hyperplasia emerges as one of the most expensive treatments, averaging over ₹1 lakh per claim.
"Teams are more distributed, expectations are higher, and the boundaries between work and life are getting increasingly blurred. In this environment, employee health (physical, mental, and emotional) serves as one of the most critical factors impacting productivity, retention, and long-term business growth," said Sanchit Malik, Cofounder and CEO, Pazcare.
The findings point to a clear shift: corporate healthcare is no longer just about insurance coverage but increasingly about preventive care, early diagnosis and data-led wellness strategies. Highlights:
- 77,000 insurance claims and 12,000 health check-ups across 400,000 covered lives reveal surging lifestyle health risks among India’s young workforce
- 1 in 4 men aged 31 to 35 have abnormal HbA1c levels, signalling early risk of pre-diabetes
- Employees aged 20 to 35 account for 63% of all cholesterol abnormalities
- Nearly 50% of male employees under 35 show abnormal blood pressure
- More than 60% deliveries happening via C-Sec driving up cost
- Maternity care tops healthcare costs, 42-48% higher in metro cities
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 8:46 AM IST