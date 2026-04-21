You can invest in social causes with just ₹1,000: Sebi's new rule decoded

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday reduced the minimum investment in social impact funds from ₹2 lakh to just ₹1,000, opening the door for everyday investors to participate in the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

The change, notified on April 16, aligns the minimum application size for Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments under SEBI’s ICDR regulations with the revised threshold for social impact funds.

What changes for you as an investor

Until now, social impact investing was largely out of reach unless you could invest lakhs. With the new rule:

You can start investing with as little as ₹1,000

You get access to verified social projects through a regulated platform

You can support causes in a structured, transparent way

In simple terms:

Social investing is no longer just for HNIs—it’s now open to you.

But this is not like regular investing

Before you jump in, there’s one important difference.

Most investments aim to grow your money.

Social impact investments—especially through Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments—are designed to:

Generate social impact, not financial returns

Fund non-profits working on real-world problems

Think of it as:

A more accountable, transparent version of donating, rather than a profit-making investment.

More flexibility means better chances your money gets used

Sebi has also made it easier for social projects to raise funds:

Projects can now go ahead with 50% funding (earlier 75%)

This increases the chances that your contribution actually gets deployed, instead of projects getting delayed

Additionally:

Non-profits can stay listed on SSE for 3 years without raising funds, giving them more time to plan credible projects

Changes to AIF rules and fund lifecycle

SEBI has also amended Alternative Investment Fund regulations to introduce an “inoperative fund” status.

AIFs that have completed their lifecycle and do not retain funds can apply for this status

Sebi said AIFs, which do not retain any funds after the expiry of their fund life may be permitted to seek an "inoperative" status, subject to compliance with prescribed norms.

"An Alternative Investment Fund may be tagged as an inoperative fund, inÂ such manner and subject to conditions as may be specified by the Board from time to time," Sebi said.

The move is premised on the principle that while entry into the securities market is subject to specified eligibility criteria, the regulatory framework for exit -- where an entity seeks to discontinue its activities -- should be clear, predictable and operationally efficient.

In separate notifications, Sebi amended norms governing REITs (real estate investment trusts) and infrastructure investment trusts (InVITs).