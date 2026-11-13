Your FD could earn 8.6%: Check which banks are offering the highest rates

Small finance banks and select private sector lenders are offering some of the highest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, with returns going up to 8.2% for regular depositors and 8.25% for senior citizens, according to data provided by Stable Money.

Jana Small Finance Bank offers the highest listed rate for regular depositors at 8.2% on five-year deposits. For senior citizens, Bandhan Bank leads the comparison with an interest rate of 8.25% on one-year deposits.

Jana Small Finance Bank offers senior citizens 8.2% on five-year FDs, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.9% to both regular and senior depositors on five-year deposits, according to the comparison.

Among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Shriram Finance offers 7.35% to regular citizens and 7.81% to senior citizens on three-year deposits. Bajaj Finance offers 6.95% and 7.3%, respectively, for the same tenure.

Small finance banks offer competitive rates

Small finance banks feature prominently among the higher-rate offerings. Besides Jana and Suryoday, Unity Small Finance Bank offers 7.5% to regular citizens and 8% to senior citizens on one-year deposits. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 7.5% to regular depositors and 8% to senior citizens on three-year deposits.

AU Small Finance Bank offers 7.1% to regular citizens and 7.29% to senior citizens on three-year deposits. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 7.25% and 7.75%, respectively, on one-year deposits.

What are large banks offering?

Among public sector banks, Bank of Baroda offers 7.25% to regular citizens and 7.75% to senior citizens on three-year deposits. Bank of India offers 7.05% and 7.55%, respectively, on one-year deposits.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.3% to regular citizens on three-year deposits, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.05% on five-year deposits. Punjab National Bank offers 6.3% to regular citizens and 6.8% to senior citizens on one-year deposits.

Among private sector banks, RBL Bank offers 7.2% to regular citizens and 7.7% to senior citizens on three-year deposits. IDFC First Bank offers 7% and 7.5%, respectively, on the same tenure. IndusInd Bank offers 6.9% to regular depositors and 7.4% to senior citizens on three-year FDs.

HDFC Bank offers 6.45% to regular citizens and 6.95% to senior citizens on three-year deposits. ICICI Bank offers 6.5% and 7%, respectively, on five-year deposits, while Axis Bank offers 6.5% to regular depositors on five-year FDs and 7.2% to senior citizens on 10-year deposits.

Investors have more options across tenures

"Recent fixed deposit rate revisions across banks and competitive offerings from small finance banks are giving depositors more options to consider across tenures and customer categories. Bank of Baroda has revised its highest FD rate to 6.85% per annum, up from 6.75%, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.35%, compared with 7.25% earlier. Indian Overseas Bank offers 6.75% for regular customers and 7.25% for senior citizens on its 444-day FD," said Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Stable Money.

Small finance banks are also offering higher rates on select deposits

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.25% per annum to regular customers and 8.6% to senior citizens on a five-year FD, while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.1% and 8.6%, respectively, on select tenures.

"Investors should compare the rate alongside the issuer, tenure, eligibility, and terms such as premature withdrawal or renewal to find an FD that fits their needs," Jain said.

What should depositors keep in mind?

A higher advertised interest rate should not be the only factor when choosing an FD. Depositors should compare rates for the exact tenure they intend to invest in, rather than relying only on a bank's highest advertised slab.

They should also check premature withdrawal conditions, applicable penalties, payout options and the terms governing renewal before investing. Rates can vary across tenures, deposit amounts and customer categories.

Depositors should also understand the protection available on their deposits. Eligible deposits with banks insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) are covered up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. This limit applies across all branches of the same bank.