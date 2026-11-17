For a homeowner tracking the value of a property, a rising house price index may appear to be reassuring evidence that their investment is appreciating. But the headline number may not tell the whole story. The price of a home depends on its location, size, age, condition and amenities, while the properties being bought and sold in a particular period may be very different from those transacted earlier.

This creates a problem for measuring housing inflation. If more premium apartments are sold in a quarter, the average transaction price could rise even when the value of comparable homes has not increased. Conversely, a higher share of smaller or peripheral homes could pull the average down without indicating a fall in the value of individual properties.

A Square Yards whitepaper, 'Approaches to Constructing Residential House Price Index: A Comparative Methodology with a Focus on the Indian Context', examines six methods used internationally to measure residential property prices. Its central finding is that no single methodology is ideal for India, given gaps in transaction-level information, property identification and valuation data.

Why the number you track may be misleading

India has two long-standing official residential property price indices: the Reserve Bank of India's House Price Index (HPI) and the National Housing Bank's RESIDEX. They use different data sources and approaches.

The RBI's HPI is based on registered property transactions and uses a stratification method, grouping properties by location and broad categories before calculating price movements. The index was rebased in October 2025, with its coverage expanded from 10 to 18 cities. NHB RESIDEX has two tracks: assessment prices based on valuations by banks and housing finance companies, and market prices based on developer surveys.

Private indices, including Magicbricks' PropIndex and Housing.com's HPI, rely on property listings or survey-based information rather than registered transactions. These can offer greater locality-level detail and quicker signals, but listing prices are not necessarily the prices at which homes eventually change hands.

For a homebuyer, this distinction matters. An asking price on a property portal, a registered transaction value and a bank's assessed value are three different measures. They should not automatically be treated as interchangeable indicators of market value.

The problem of comparing unlike properties

One of the biggest challenges in constructing a reliable index is separating genuine price appreciation from changes in the mix of homes being sold.

The whitepaper explains that a simple average or median can be distorted when the composition of transactions changes. A locality may show a rise in average prices because larger apartments account for a greater share of sales, rather than because prices of comparable apartments have risen.

The report compares six approaches: stratification, hedonic regression, repeat-sales, appraisal-based methods, automated valuation models using machine learning, and spatiotemporal modelling.

Each has limitations. Stratification is relatively simple and uses data that is already collected, but it may not fully account for differences between homes within the same category. Hedonic regression adjusts for property characteristics such as size, age, condition and location, but requires detailed and structured information for every transaction.

Repeat-sales indices compare the sale price of the same property over time. This helps control for differences between homes, but requires reliable property-level identification and excludes newly constructed homes or properties that have not been sold more than once. The report says India's property-identification systems are not consistently linked to historical registration records, limiting the feasibility of this method.

Appraisal-based methods compare transaction prices with independent property valuations. However, India does not have a comprehensive, independent, property-specific appraisal database suitable for constructing such an index at scale.

Why registered prices may not reflect the full picture

The report also flags the possibility of under-reporting in property registration records. The consideration amount recorded at registration may be lower than the actual amount paid in some transactions, which can affect the reliability of indices built on registered prices.

It proposes using government guidance values — the minimum values notified for stamp-duty assessment — as one reference to identify possible clustering of reported transactions around or just above these benchmarks. The model discussed in the report would combine registered prices with property characteristics, location, guidance values and spatial and temporal patterns to estimate the likelihood of under-reporting and the underlying transaction value.

This is a proposed modelling approach, not evidence that every registered transaction is under-reported. The extent and pattern of any distortion would need to be tested against actual transaction data.

A new index aims to address the data gap

On July 16, 2026, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's Real Estate Research Initiative and Square Yards announced a multi-year collaboration to develop and publish a residential property price index for India.

According to the whitepaper, Square Yards will contribute anonymised and aggregated data, including more than 150 million property registration data points, government guidance values, RERA data, and transaction and listing records. IIM Bangalore will lead the methodology and scientific model, with academic freedom and publication rights.

The report identifies spatiotemporal modelling as the strongest-performing of the six approaches it evaluates, provided the high data requirements and implementation complexity can be managed. This method combines property characteristics with the relationship between prices across nearby locations and different time periods. It can also estimate values in areas where recent transactions are sparse by drawing on information from related locations and periods.

The whitepaper points to the IIM Bangalore–CRE Matrix commercial property rental index, which uses a similar modelling framework, as an existing Indian application. However, it is important to note that the residential index is still under development, and the collaboration has not committed to adopting the proposed spatiotemporal method. The final methodology remains an academic decision.

"India’s housing market runs on guesswork. Ask what a home in each neighbourhood is worth, and you’ll get a different answer from every broker, bank and portal. This study shows why classical methods have struggled with India’s data, and points to an approach that can work. With IIM Bangalore leading the science and Square Yards contributing the data, our aim is to give buyers, lenders and policymakers a price signal they can trust,” said Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards.

What should homebuyers do meanwhile?

Until more granular and comparable data becomes available, buyers and homeowners should avoid using a single city-level index as a proxy for the value of an individual property.

A more useful assessment would compare recent registered transactions in the same micro-market, preferably in the same project or in comparable buildings. Buyers should also distinguish between quoted prices and completed transaction values, account for differences in floor area, age, condition and amenities, and check whether a quoted rate is based on carpet area or another area measure.