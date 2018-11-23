By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Digital lending to MSMEs may rise up to 15-fold to Rs 7 trn by 2023: Report
- CEOs of public banks empowered to stop wilful defaulters from fleeing India
- Buyouts scored over other deals for all PE capital in past 3 years: Report
- Yes Bank board to meet on December 13, look to replace board members
- Quit YES Bank board over no focus on finding next MD & CEO: Chandrashekhar
- Rattled by resignations, YES Bank calls crucial board meeting on Dec 13
Finance News
NEWS
Digital lending to MSMEs may rise up to 15-fold to Rs 7 trn by 2023: Report
India's 60 million MSMEs are broadly defined as businesses with annual revenue up to Rs 2.5 billion
CEOs of public banks empowered to stop wilful defaulters from fleeing India
Buyouts scored over other deals for all PE capital in past 3 years: Report
IDFC's brokerage arm up for sale, receives offers from at least 5 parties
FEATURES
Behind the IL&FS crisis: India hasn't a clue how to pay for infrastructure
The infrastructure projects worth building are those that pay for themselves in the long run
Govt appoints Arijit Basu as SBI MD after Rajnish Kumar's elevation
Crisis of confidence in banking provides an opportunity to unleash reforms
MONEY & FOREX
Rupee nears 3-month high of 70.69 as brent crude falls to $63.25 a barrel
The rupee has strengthened of late and gained more than 3% over the past seven sessions
Rupee rises for 7th day, closes at 70.69 vs dollar as crude prices soften
Rupee closes at fresh 2-month high of 71.93 a dollar despite oil rebound
Rupee rallies to two-month high, jumps 34 paise to close below 72-mark
POLICY WATCH
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|22/11/2018
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|6.45
|6.00
|5 yrs GSec
|7.60
|6.84
|10 yrs GSec
|7.77
|7.19
|Bank rate
|6.75
|6.25
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|6.25/7.25
|6.00/6.75
COLUMNISTS
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
