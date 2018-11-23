By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Banks have dominated in top management changes this year: Report
- Banks under PCA see 400 bps rise in retail loans' share at 19%: Report
- India's foreign exchange reserves up by $568.9 mn during November: RBI data
- RBI likely to keep key lending rates unchanged in next policy meet: Report
- Govt for more central board members in key RBI panel ahead of Dec 14 meet
- RBI rejected govt proposal to apply Basel-III guidelines to four banks
- Banks plan to create blockchain platform with SWIFT India to avert frauds
- What is CCB and why is implementation of final phase of it being delayed?
- Century Real Estate promoters enter financial services space, launch NBFC
- PSBs get more power to ask govt for look-out circulars against defaulters
Finance News
NEWS
Among the current crop of 11 banks under the PCA, the first to fall in line was United Bank of India in early 2014
Century Real Estate promoters enter financial services space, launch NBFC
FEATURES
Behind the IL&FS crisis: India hasn't a clue how to pay for infrastructure
The infrastructure projects worth building are those that pay for themselves in the long run
Govt appoints Arijit Basu as SBI MD after Rajnish Kumar's elevation
-
Crisis of confidence in banking provides an opportunity to unleash reformsÂ» More
MONEY & FOREX
-
India's foreign exchange reserves up by $568.9 mn during November: RBI data
RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves increased by 73 million to $20.96 billion
Rupee nears 3-month high of 70.69 as brent crude falls to $63.25 a barrel
Rupee rises for 7th day, closes at 70.69 vs dollar as crude prices soften
Rupee closes at fresh 2-month high of 71.93 a dollar despite oil reboundÂ» More
POLICY WATCH
-
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|22/11/2018
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|6.45
|6.00
|5 yrs GSec
|7.60
|6.84
|10 yrs GSec
|7.77
|7.19
|Bank rate
|6.75
|6.25
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|6.25/7.25
|6.00/6.75
COLUMNISTS
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
