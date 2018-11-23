JUST IN
'Govts that don't respect central bank independence invite wrath of mkts'

Forex reserves down by $942 mn to $393.523 bn; gold reserves unchanged: RBI

Govt says not asking RBI for money, but it's not peace between them yet

Amid fund crunch, RBI scraps registration of 31 NBFCs; majority from Bengal

Green shoots of liquidity for NBFCs, HFCs in commercial paper market

IL&FS row: 50 top NBFCs need Rs 700 bn in Nov to redeem commercial papers

NBFCs may prove to be a drag on economic growth, warns DBS' economist

Govt to infuse Rs 30.5 billion as fresh capital in Allahabad Bank

Crisis-hit NBFC sector sees private equity investments growing 88% in 2018

MONEY & FOREX

Instrument 22/11/2018 1 year ago
Call Rate 6.45 6.00
5 yrs GSec 7.60 6.84
10 yrs GSec 7.77 7.19
Bank rate 6.75 6.25
PLR 11.00/15.75 11.00/15.75
Deposit rate 6.25/7.25 6.00/6.75

