By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- FinMin hopes 3-4 banks out of 11 will be out of PCA watchlist this fiscal
- IL&FS fiasco: India is missing the wake-up call from its shadow-bank bust
- Central Bank plans to buy Rs 30 billion of retail loans in next 4 months
- Banks have dominated in top management changes this year: Report
- Banks under PCA see 400 bps rise in retail loans' share at 19%: Report
- India's foreign exchange reserves up by $568.9 mn during November: RBI data
- RBI likely to keep key lending rates unchanged in next policy meet: Report
- J&K Bank made a public sector unit, brought under purview of RTI, CVC
- Govt for more central board members in key RBI panel ahead of Dec 14 meet
- RBI rejected govt proposal to apply Basel-III guidelines to four banks
Finance News
NEWS
-
FinMin hopes 3-4 banks out of 11 will be out of PCA watchlist this fiscal
Last week, the RBI in its central board meeting decided the issue of banks under PCA will be examined by Board for Financial Supervision of the ...
-
IL&FS fiasco: India is missing the wake-up call from its shadow-bank bust
-
Central Bank plans to buy Rs 30 billion of retail loans in next 4 months
-
Banks have dominated in top management changes this year: ReportÂ» More
FEATURES
-
Behind the IL&FS crisis: India hasn't a clue how to pay for infrastructure
The infrastructure projects worth building are those that pay for themselves in the long run
-
Govt appoints Arijit Basu as SBI MD after Rajnish Kumar's elevation
-
Crisis of confidence in banking provides an opportunity to unleash reformsÂ» More
MONEY & FOREX
-
India's foreign exchange reserves up by $568.9 mn during November: RBI data
RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves increased by 73 million to $20.96 billion
-
Rupee nears 3-month high of 70.69 as brent crude falls to $63.25 a barrel
-
Rupee rises for 7th day, closes at 70.69 vs dollar as crude prices soften
-
Rupee closes at fresh 2-month high of 71.93 a dollar despite oil reboundÂ» More
POLICY WATCH
-
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|22/11/2018
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|6.45
|6.00
|5 yrs GSec
|7.60
|6.84
|10 yrs GSec
|7.77
|7.19
|Bank rate
|6.75
|6.25
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|6.25/7.25
|6.00/6.75
COLUMNISTS
-
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
POPULAR NOW
-
Dharam Sabha highlights: Justice being denied, SC must rule soon, says RSS
-
I-T dept sells Cairn shares to recover part of Rs 102-bn retrospective tax
-
Apple braces for court fight over what's the fair price for an iPhone app
-
India vs Australia 3rd T20: India win by 6 wickets, level T20 series 1-1
-
IL&FS fiasco: India is missing the wake-up call from its shadow-bank bust