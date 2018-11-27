JUST IN
Independent directors may take decisions if Govt-RBI standoff continues

FinMin hopes 3-4 banks out of 11 will be out of PCA watchlist this fiscal

IL&FS

IL&FS fiasco: India is missing the wake-up call from its shadow-bank bust

Central Bank plans to buy Rs 30 billion of retail loans in next 4 months

Banks have dominated in top management changes this year: Report

India's foreign exchange reserves up by $568.9 mn during November: RBI data

Banks under PCA see 400 bps rise in retail loans' share at 19%: Report

RBI likely to keep key lending rates unchanged in next policy meet: Report

PSBs get more power to ask govt for look-out circulars against defaulters

RBI rejected govt proposal to apply Basel-III guidelines to four banks

YES Bank

IL&FS

Banking Data

Instrument 26/11/2018 1 year ago
Call Rate 6.35 5.80
5 yrs GSec 7.57 6.90
10 yrs GSec 7.72 7.01
Bank rate 6.75 6.25
PLR 11.00/15.75 11.00/15.75
Deposit rate 6.25/7.50 6.00/6.75

