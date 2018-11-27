By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- RBI reduces hedging requirements for ECBs of 3-5 years to 70% from 100%
- Rupee snaps 7-day winning streak, dips 18 paise at 70.87 against dollar
- Over 12 players show interest in buying stake in IL&FS securities business
- Tight liquidity may prompt banks to stay away from NBFC, HFC bonds: Report
- RBI must provide more liquidity to NBFCs to boost lending: DEA Secretary
- Unless banks lend, how will they come out of PCA?: Financial Services Secy
- Leading banks squeeze money flow to car dealers after inventory pile-up
Finance News
NEWS
YES Bank's promoter firms prepay Rs 4 billion of loans to mutual funds
Interestingly, the day the rating was reaffirmed, the share price of YES Bank was down 50% in three months
RBI reduces hedging provision for external commercial borrowings to 70%
YES Bank's Kapoor family repays Rs 4 billion to two mutual funds
Over 12 players show interest in buying stake in IL&FS securities business
FEATURES
Behind the IL&FS crisis: India hasn't a clue how to pay for infrastructure
The infrastructure projects worth building are those that pay for themselves in the long run
Govt appoints Arijit Basu as SBI MD after Rajnish Kumar's elevation
Crisis of confidence in banking provides an opportunity to unleash reforms
MONEY & FOREX
Rupee snaps 7-day winning streak, dips 18 paise at 70.87 against dollar
The rupee had rallied 77 paise to end at 70.69 against the US dollar on Thursday
Rupee nears 3-month high of 70.69 as brent crude falls to $63.25 a barrel
-
Rupee rises for 7th day, closes at 70.69 vs dollar as crude prices soften
Rupee closes at fresh 2-month high of 71.93 a dollar despite oil rebound
POLICY WATCH
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|26/11/2018
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|6.35
|5.80
|5 yrs GSec
|7.57
|6.90
|10 yrs GSec
|7.72
|7.01
|Bank rate
|6.75
|6.25
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|6.25/7.50
|6.00/6.75
COLUMNISTS
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
POPULAR NOW
Succession plan? Anil Ambani's younger son Jai Anshul to join RInfra board
Assembly polls 2018: Congress has a Jat headache in Rajasthan
New H1-B visa lottery process: More paperwork for those who hire foreigners
MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 373 pts, Nifty ends at 10,629 led by FMCG stocks
Coal India, Vedanta, NTPC, SAIL hit 52-week lows