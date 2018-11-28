By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Finance News
NEWS
-
YES Bank promoters conflict: Kapoor may smoke peace pipe with Kapur
According to sources close to Kapoor, whose new- three-year term was curtailed by RBI in mid-September, progress has been made following an ...
-
To say that RBI's autonomy is being curtailed is wrong: Ex-sebi chairman
-
Moody's downgrades YES Bank, changes outlook to negative on governance woes
-
RBI Governor Urjit Patel to submit written answers to questions by MPs
FEATURES
-
Behind the IL&FS crisis: India hasn't a clue how to pay for infrastructure
The infrastructure projects worth building are those that pay for themselves in the long run
-
Govt appoints Arijit Basu as SBI MD after Rajnish Kumar's elevation
-
Crisis of confidence in banking provides an opportunity to unleash reforms
MONEY & FOREX
-
India's foreign exchange reserves up by $568.9 mn during November: RBI data
RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves increased by 73 million to $20.96 billion
-
Rupee nears 3-month high of 70.69 as brent crude falls to $63.25 a barrel
-
Rupee rises for 7th day, closes at 70.69 vs dollar as crude prices soften
-
Rupee closes at fresh 2-month high of 71.93 a dollar despite oil rebound
POLICY WATCH
-
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|27/11/2018
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|6.30
|6.00
|5 yrs GSec
|7.57
|6.90
|10 yrs GSec
|7.73
|7.36
|Bank rate
|6.75
|6.25
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|6.25/7.50
|6.00/6.75
COLUMNISTS
-
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
