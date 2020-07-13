JUST IN
You are here » Home » Finance

Finance News

nbfc, hfc, housing, loans, realty, construction, default, sales

Small NBFCs may face funding challenges again as banks get choosy: CARE

Banking consortium

The perils of name lending: Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse

Banks must raise capital well in time to build resilience: RBI Governor

PSBs to do Covid heavy lifting, will soon need capital support: Experts

Coronavirus will result in high NPAs and capital erosion: RBI Governor

Union Bank of India, UCO Bank reduce MCLR by 20 bps and 10 bps

Operating buffers of top five banks to fall 15%, says India Ratings

PMC bank scam: Wadhawans bail rejected, offence grave says court

Karnataka Bank reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 196 cr in Q1

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

NBFCs

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Prashant Kumar

10% Yield

MONEY & FOREX

cash, fund, money, Rupee, growth, transaction, investment, sell, buy, market, acquisition, stake, share, stock, incentive

POLICY WATCH

Urjit Patel, RBI, Urjit

Banking Data

Instrument 10/07/2020 1 year ago
Call Rate 3.60 5.70
5 yrs GSec 5.29 6.59
10 yrs GSec 5.89 6.57
Bank rate 4.25 6.00
PLR 11.00/15.75 11.00/15.75
Deposit rate 5.10/5.50 6.25/7.30

COLUMNISTS Blog Add to MyPage

EDITORIAL COMMENT Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

POPULAR NOW

Â» More