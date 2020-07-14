JUST IN
City Union Bank board approves raising Rs 1,100 cr through equity, debt

HDFC plans to seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 45,000 crore

PNB to focus on self-service, automation to deal with Covid-19 setbacks

Covid-19 provisions may consume maximum 1% capital, says YES Bank CEO

Small NBFCs may face funding challenges again as banks get choosy: CARE

The perils of name lending: Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse

Banks must raise capital well in time to build resilience: RBI Governor

PSBs to do Covid heavy lifting, will soon need capital support: Experts

Coronavirus will result in high NPAs and capital erosion: RBI Governor

Banking Data

Instrument 13/07/2020 1 year ago
Call Rate 2.00 5.55
5 yrs GSec 5.29 6.52
10 yrs GSec 5.89 6.03
Bank rate 4.25 6.00
PLR 11.00/15.75 11.00/15.75
Deposit rate 5.10/5.50 6.25/7.30

