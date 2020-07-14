Finance News
Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report
The report, however, said NBFCs will benefit more from the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation of state-owned banks, which will increase their ...
Banks hire scores of oversight agencies to keep tabs on end-use of loans
After rising 1,500%, IndusInd bets on microfinance firm buy to extend gains
IOB's June quarter loss narrows to Rs 342 cr, from Rs 919 cr last year
YES Bank okays board reconstitution; Prashant Kumar to be new MD & CEO
The other board members will be Sunil Mehta, former non-executive chairman of Punjab National Bank, as the non executive chairman of YES Bank
Life insurers to sell health policies? Standalone cos to lose, say experts
BS Insurance Round Table: Sandbox opens up avenues for bundling services
BS Insurance Round Table 2020: No major impact of tax change, say experts
Rupee closes 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US$ on easing crude prices
The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and easing crude prices even as ...
India's forex reserves decline by over $2 bn; SDR value dips by $6 mn
RBI push pays off as offshore currency trading starts trickling in onshore
India's foreign exchange reserves cross $500 bn for the first time
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|13/07/2020
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|2.00
|5.55
|5 yrs GSec
|5.29
|6.52
|10 yrs GSec
|5.89
|6.03
|Bank rate
|4.25
|6.00
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|5.10/5.50
|6.25/7.30
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
