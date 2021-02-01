Finance News
Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report
The report, however, said NBFCs will benefit more from the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation of state-owned banks, which will increase their ...
Banks hire scores of oversight agencies to keep tabs on end-use of loans
After rising 1,500%, IndusInd bets on microfinance firm buy to extend gains
IOB's June quarter loss narrows to Rs 342 cr, from Rs 919 cr last yearÂ» More
India Inc's big boys: Share of large borrowers on banks' books decline
However, large advances in the SMA-0 (special mention accounts) category registered a quantum jump (155.6 per cent) over the previous quarter ...
RBI governor asks banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capitalÂ» More
Turnaround hopes for rupee fade over RBI's stance on forex reserves
The rupee is under pressure to rise on heavy foreign inflows
Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.07 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.12 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 24 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in early tradeÂ» More
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
|Instrument
|29/01/2021
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|3.35
|4.95
|5 yrs GSec
|5.12
|6.60
|10 yrs GSec
|5.95
|6.57
|Bank rate
|4.25
|5.40
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|4.90/5.50
|6.10/6.40
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
