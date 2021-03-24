JUST IN
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 cr in equity; issue price at Rs 358 per share

Baba Ramdev

India's bond market is so hot even Yoga guru Ramdev is selling debt

SC lifts NPA standstill, rejects moratorium extension and interest waiver

Bank stocks lift indices after Supreme Court order on loan moratorium

RBI defers limits on non-centrally cleared derivative exposures for banks

Loan moratorium: SC ruling clears overhang for banks, sets path for action

Bank NPAs declined to Rs 5.70 trillion at December-end: Anurag Thakur

IDBI Bank to seek approval for Rs 8,000 cr rupee bond borrowing for FY22

Transferring bad debt to ARC at book value just window dressing: Experts

Robust foreign inflows, fundraising by banks help rupee fight August curse

Banking Data

Instrument 23/03/2021 1 year ago
Call Rate 3.45 5.10
5 yrs GSec 6.26 6.21
10 yrs GSec 6.14 6.90
Bank rate 4.25 5.40
PLR 11.00/15.75 11.00/15.75
Deposit rate 4.90/5.50 5.90/6.40

