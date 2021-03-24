Finance News
Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report
The report, however, said NBFCs will benefit more from the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation of state-owned banks, which will increase their ...
Banks hire scores of oversight agencies to keep tabs on end-use of loans
After rising 1,500%, IndusInd bets on microfinance firm buy to extend gains
IOB's June quarter loss narrows to Rs 342 cr, from Rs 919 cr last yearÂ» More
Indian-Allahabad Bank amalgamation: Changes & all the post-merger details
Despite the pandemic, the Allahabad Bank merger with Indian Bank concluded the final technical amalgamation (software integration) last month
India Inc's big boys: Share of large borrowers on banks' books decline
RBI governor asks banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capitalÂ» More
Rupee rises 3 paise to Rs 72.34 against the US dollar in early trade
The rupee advanced by 3 paise to 72.34 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, as easing crude oil prices and buying trend in equity ...
Turkish lira slums toward record low on central bank woes, yen gains
Rupee depreciates 3 paise to Rs 72.56 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee becomes only Asian currency to gain in month of sweeping lossesÂ» More
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
Banking Data
|Instrument
|23/03/2021
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|3.45
|5.10
|5 yrs GSec
|6.26
|6.21
|10 yrs GSec
|6.14
|6.90
|Bank rate
|4.25
|5.40
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|4.90/5.50
|5.90/6.40
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
