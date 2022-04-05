JUST IN
You are here » Home » Finance

Finance News

Photo: Reuters

Officials hope tough regulations could eventually let NBFCs into banking

PMC BANK

Draft amalgamation scheme insensitive and a cruel joke: PMC depositors

Karur Vysya Bank's total business crosses Rs 1.25 trn

Bad loans to decline to 5.6-5.7% level by March 2023, says ICRA

YES Bank's loan book expands by 8.8% to Rs 1.81 trillion in FY22

HDFC-HDFC Bank mega merger: 45 years on, the homemakers check in

HDFC Bank, HDFC to merge in $40 billion deal to create lending behemoth

Reserve Bank of India imposes penalties on three cooperative banks

Federal Bank's advances rise 10% to Rs 1.47 trn in FY22; deposits up 5%

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

NBFCs

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Insurance

10% Yield

MONEY & FOREX

Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

RBI POLICY Blog Add to MyPage

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banking Data

Instrument 04/04/2022 1 year ago
Call Rate 3.25 3.50
5 yrs GSec 6.28 6.26
10 yrs GSec 6.91 6.29
Bank rate 4.25 4.25
PLR 11.00/15.75 11.00/15.75
Deposit rate 5.00/5.60 4.90/5.50

COLUMNISTS Blog Add to MyPage

EDITORIAL COMMENT Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

POPULAR NOW

Â» More
.