Finance News
NEWS
-
Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report
The report, however, said NBFCs will benefit more from the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation of state-owned banks, which will increase their ...
-
Banks hire scores of oversight agencies to keep tabs on end-use of loans
-
After rising 1,500%, IndusInd bets on microfinance firm buy to extend gains
-
IOB's June quarter loss narrows to Rs 342 cr, from Rs 919 cr last yearÂ» More
FEATURES
-
Insurance products preferred financial tools to meet future goals: Survey
Insurance products emerged as the preferred choice of investments for parents, as they consider these as low-risk and reliable financial tools ...
-
LIC's tepid show pulls life insurers' new business premium down 5% in Oct
-
18% GST on insurance premium is atrocious: Former IRDAI member Nilesh Sathe
-
BFSI Insight Summit: Privatisation has to be path-dependent, say panelistsÂ» More
10% Yield
MONEY & FOREX
-
Rupee surges 19 paise to end at 75.55 against US dollar
The forex market was closed on Friday for the annual account closing of banks
-
Euro weighed down by talk of fresh sanctions against Russia
-
Rising dollar strength drags down India's foreign reserve
-
Dollar edges higher ahead of payrolls, resumes climb versus yenÂ» More
RBI POLICY
-
RBI wants digital currency included under definition of 'bank note': FinMin
RBI is working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency with little or no disruption
-
Officials hope tough regulations could eventually let NBFCs into banking
-
RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India
-
RBI's retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes off to a good startÂ» More
Banking Data
|Instrument
|04/04/2022
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|3.25
|3.50
|5 yrs GSec
|6.28
|6.26
|10 yrs GSec
|6.91
|6.29
|Bank rate
|4.25
|4.25
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|5.00/5.60
|4.90/5.50
COLUMNISTS
-
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
POPULAR NOW
-
Effects of HDFC-HDFC Bank merger go beyond banking: Rajnish Kumar
-
LIC IPO: Govt may increase allotment size to align offer with Sebi's rules
-
Sashidhar Jagdishan on what the deal with HDFC means to HDFC Bank
-
Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Vedanta, SBI Cards, Vodafone, RIL, MOIL, BEML
-
HDFC-HDFC Bank mega merger: 45 years on, the homemakers check in