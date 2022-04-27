Finance News
Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report
The report, however, said NBFCs will benefit more from the Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation of state-owned banks, which will increase their ...
Banks hire scores of oversight agencies to keep tabs on end-use of loans
After rising 1,500%, IndusInd bets on microfinance firm buy to extend gains
IOB's June quarter loss narrows to Rs 342 cr, from Rs 919 cr last year» More
FEATURES
Insurance products preferred financial tools to meet future goals: Survey
Insurance products emerged as the preferred choice of investments for parents, as they consider these as low-risk and reliable financial tools ...
LIC's tepid show pulls life insurers' new business premium down 5% in Oct
18% GST on insurance premium is atrocious: Former IRDAI member Nilesh Sathe
BFSI Insight Summit: Privatisation has to be path-dependent, say panelists» More
10% Yield
MONEY & FOREX
Rupee falls by 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee declined 23 paise to 76.65 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Monday tracking the strength of the dollar in the overseas ...
India's foreign exchange reserves down $311 million to $603.7 billion
As equities rally, Rupee gains 15 paise to end at 76.15 against US dollar
ASK Investment launches long-term fund, seeks to raise Rs 1,500 cr» More
RBI POLICY
RBI wants digital currency included under definition of 'bank note': FinMin
RBI is working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency with little or no disruption
Officials hope tough regulations could eventually let NBFCs into banking
RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India
RBI's retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes off to a good start» More
Banking Data
|Instrument
|27/04/2022
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|3.50
|3.40
|5 yrs GSec
|6.36
|5.58
|10 yrs GSec
|7.14
|6.56
|Bank rate
|4.25
|4.25
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|11.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|5.00/5.60
|4.90/5.50
COLUMNISTS
Making Sashakt stronger
Deep Narayan Mukherjee
Realism essential for a successful plan to resolve bad debt
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Under scrutiny
Auditors need to be reined in, but not through over-regulation
