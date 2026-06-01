Anaemia, IMR, MMR, clean fuel use: NFHS-6 drops key health indicators

Conducted during 2023-24, NFHS-6 covered 679,238 households across 715 districts. NFHS serves as one of India's most comprehensive sources of district-level health and demographic data.

While the government has not issued a note explaining every omission, previous official statements, parliamentary replies and ministry communications suggest that some indicators have either been shifted to specialised surveys or are already being tracked through separate statistical systems.

What is missing

As many as 43 indicators were omitted in NFHS-6 and 13 were added.

Indicators omitted from NFHS-6:

Population and household profile

Sex ratio of total population

Sex ratio at birth (for children born in the last five years)

Children whose birth was registered with a civil authority

Deaths registered with a civil authority

Population living in households using improved sanitation facilities

Households using clean fuel for cooking

Children age 5 years attending pre-primary school

Characteristics of adults

Women who are literate

Men who are literate

Marriage and fertility

Adolescent fertility rate

Infant and child mortality

Neonatal mortality rate

Infant mortality rate

Under-five mortality rate

Family planning methods

IUD/PPIUD use

Pill use

Condom use

Injectable contraceptive use

Quality of family planning services

Health worker talked to female non-users about family planning

Current users informed about side effects of current method

Maternal care

Average out-of-pocket expenditure per delivery in a public health facility

Delivery care

Home births conducted by skilled health personnel

Child vaccination

Children receiving three doses of Pentavalent/Hepatitis-B vaccine

Treatment of childhood diseases

Children with diarrhoea who received ORS

Children with diarrhoea who received zinc

Children with diarrhoea taken to a health facility/provider

Adult nutrition

Women with high-risk waist-to-hip ratio

Men with high-risk waist-to-hip ratio

Anaemia

Children age 6–59 months who are anaemic

Non-pregnant women age 15–49 years who are anaemic

Pregnant women age 15–49 years who are anaemic

All women age 15–49 years who are anaemic

Adolescent girls age 15–19 years who are anaemic

Men age 15–49 years who are anaemic

Adolescent boys age 15–19 years who are anaemic

Cancer screening

Women ever screened for cervical cancer

Women ever screened for breast cancer

Women ever screened for oral cancer

Men ever screened for oral cancer

HIV/AIDS knowledge

Women with comprehensive knowledge of HIV/AIDS

Men with comprehensive knowledge of HIV/AIDS

Women who know condom use reduces HIV risk

Men who know condom use reduces HIV risk

Women's empowerment

Women owning a house and/or land

Indicators added in NFHS-6:

Population and household profile

Population below age five years

Population aged 60 years and above

Households with any member having a bank/post office account

Households with any female member owning a house and/or land

Children age 2–4 years attending pre-school

Family planning

Any traditional method of contraception

Unmet need for limiting births

Antenatal care

Mothers who had any antenatal care visit

Child vaccination

Children who received any vaccine

Children who received birth-dose Hepatitis-B vaccine

Treatment of Childhood Diseases

Prevalence of severe diarrhoea

Child feeding practices

Children under six months currently breastfeeding

Children under six months exclusively breastfed or breastfed plus plain water/other milk

What NFHS-5 had shown

The omitted indicators had featured prominently in NFHS-5 (2019-21).

According to NFHS-5:

67.1 per cent of children aged 6-59 months were anaemic, up from 58.6 per cent in NFHS-4.

57 per cent of women aged 15-49 years were anaemic.

52.2 per cent of pregnant women were anaemic.

57.2 per cent of non-pregnant women were anaemic.

25 per cent of men aged 15-49 years were anaemic.

58.6 per cent of households used clean fuel for cooking.

The sex ratio at birth stood at 929 females per 1,000 males.

The infant mortality rate was 35 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The under-five mortality rate was 42 deaths per 1,000 live births.

ALSO READ: NFHS-6: Vaccination, institutional births improve but nutrition gaps remain The neonatal mortality rate was 24.9 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Why anaemia data was excluded

Ahead of NFHS-6 fieldwork, the health ministry indicated that anaemia estimates would no longer be collected through NFHS and would instead be measured through the Diet and Biomarkers Survey in India (DABS-I), a specialised survey led by the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR's) National Institute of Nutrition.

According to the government, the Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme, launched in 2018 under the National Health Mission, targets to reduce anaemia among children, adolescents and women through a "6x6x6" strategy.

Mortality indicators tracked elsewhere

According to government officials, mortality indicators such as IMR, NMR, and under-five mortality are already generated through the Sample Registration System (SRS), India's official demographic survey mechanism.

However, while SRS provides national and state-level mortality estimates, NFHS offered additional district-level and socio-economic disaggregation that is useful for programme evaluation and localised policy planning.

How disability data was excluded from NFHS-6

In reply to a question in December 2023, Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), said most of the data related to disability are already available in the survey report of the National Sample Survey (NSS) 76th round, named "Survey of Persons with Disabilities". Health ministry said the Technical Advisory Committee had concluded that NFHS was not best suited to estimate disability prevalence nationally because results from NFHS-5 differed significantly from NSS estimates.

NFHS has been conducted since 1992-93 and is widely used by governments, researchers, multilateral agencies and development organisations to track changes in fertility, mortality, nutrition, family planning and health outcomes. The health ministry has so far released only the NFHS-6 fact sheets and key indicators, and no official timeline has been announced for publication of the detailed national report. Therefore, whether the omitted indicators would reappear in the detailed NFHS-6 national report remains unclear.