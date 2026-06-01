Anaemia, IMR, MMR, clean fuel use: NFHS-6 drops key health indicators
Latest National Family Health Survey, that covers over 679,000 households across 715 districts, has omitted several long-tracked indicators like anaemia, mortality, sex ratio at birth and clean fuel u
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
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6 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
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The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on May 29, has retained 101 key indicators compared with 131 in NFHS-5, leaving out several long-tracked measures including anaemia prevalence, sex ratio at birth, infant and child mortality rates, and household use of clean cooking fuel.
Conducted during 2023-24, NFHS-6 covered 679,238 households across 715 districts. NFHS serves as one of India's most comprehensive sources of district-level health and demographic data.
While the government has not issued a note explaining every omission, previous official statements, parliamentary replies and ministry communications suggest that some indicators have either been shifted to specialised surveys or are already being tracked through separate statistical systems.
What is missing
As many as 43 indicators were omitted in NFHS-6 and 13 were added.
Indicators omitted from NFHS-6:
Population and household profile
Sex ratio of total population
Sex ratio at birth (for children born in the last five years)
Children whose birth was registered with a civil authority
Deaths registered with a civil authority
Population living in households using improved sanitation facilities
Households using clean fuel for cooking
Children age 5 years attending pre-primary school
Characteristics of adults
Women who are literate
Men who are literate
Marriage and fertility
Adolescent fertility rate
Infant and child mortality
Neonatal mortality rate
Infant mortality rate
Under-five mortality rate
Family planning methods
IUD/PPIUD use
Pill use
Condom use
Injectable contraceptive use
Quality of family planning services
Health worker talked to female non-users about family planning
Current users informed about side effects of current method
Maternal care
Average out-of-pocket expenditure per delivery in a public health facility
Delivery care
Home births conducted by skilled health personnel
Child vaccination
Children receiving three doses of Pentavalent/Hepatitis-B vaccine
Treatment of childhood diseases
Children with diarrhoea who received ORS
Children with diarrhoea who received zinc
Children with diarrhoea taken to a health facility/provider
Adult nutrition
Women with high-risk waist-to-hip ratio
Men with high-risk waist-to-hip ratio
Anaemia
Children age 6–59 months who are anaemic
Non-pregnant women age 15–49 years who are anaemic
Pregnant women age 15–49 years who are anaemic
All women age 15–49 years who are anaemic
Adolescent girls age 15–19 years who are anaemic
Men age 15–49 years who are anaemic
Adolescent boys age 15–19 years who are anaemic
Cancer screening
Women ever screened for cervical cancer
Women ever screened for breast cancer
Women ever screened for oral cancer
Men ever screened for oral cancer
HIV/AIDS knowledge
Women with comprehensive knowledge of HIV/AIDS
Men with comprehensive knowledge of HIV/AIDS
Women who know condom use reduces HIV risk
Men who know condom use reduces HIV risk
Women's empowerment
Women owning a house and/or land
Indicators added in NFHS-6:
Population and household profile
Population below age five years
Population aged 60 years and above
Households with any member having a bank/post office account
Households with any female member owning a house and/or land
Children age 2–4 years attending pre-school
Family planning
Any traditional method of contraception
Unmet need for limiting births
Antenatal care
Mothers who had any antenatal care visit
Child vaccination
Children who received any vaccine
Children who received birth-dose Hepatitis-B vaccine
Treatment of Childhood Diseases
Prevalence of severe diarrhoea
Child feeding practices
Children under six months currently breastfeeding
Children under six months exclusively breastfed or breastfed plus plain water/other milk
What NFHS-5 had shown
The omitted indicators had featured prominently in NFHS-5 (2019-21).
According to NFHS-5:
67.1 per cent of children aged 6-59 months were anaemic, up from 58.6 per cent in NFHS-4.
57 per cent of women aged 15-49 years were anaemic.
52.2 per cent of pregnant women were anaemic.
57.2 per cent of non-pregnant women were anaemic.
25 per cent of men aged 15-49 years were anaemic.
58.6 per cent of households used clean fuel for cooking.
The sex ratio at birth stood at 929 females per 1,000 males.
The infant mortality rate was 35 deaths per 1,000 live births.
The under-five mortality rate was 42 deaths per 1,000 live births.
The neonatal mortality rate was 24.9 deaths per 1,000 live births.
Why anaemia data was excluded
Ahead of NFHS-6 fieldwork, the health ministry indicated that anaemia estimates would no longer be collected through NFHS and would instead be measured through the Diet and Biomarkers Survey in India (DABS-I), a specialised survey led by the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR's) National Institute of Nutrition.
According to the government, the Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme, launched in 2018 under the National Health Mission, targets to reduce anaemia among children, adolescents and women through a "6x6x6" strategy.
Mortality indicators tracked elsewhere
According to government officials, mortality indicators such as IMR, NMR, and under-five mortality are already generated through the Sample Registration System (SRS), India's official demographic survey mechanism.
However, while SRS provides national and state-level mortality estimates, NFHS offered additional district-level and socio-economic disaggregation that is useful for programme evaluation and localised policy planning.
How disability data was excluded from NFHS-6
In reply to a question in December 2023, Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), said most of the data related to disability are already available in the survey report of the National Sample Survey (NSS) 76th round, named "Survey of Persons with Disabilities". Health ministry said the Technical Advisory Committee had concluded that NFHS was not best suited to estimate disability prevalence nationally because results from NFHS-5 differed significantly from NSS estimates.
NFHS has been conducted since 1992-93 and is widely used by governments, researchers, multilateral agencies and development organisations to track changes in fertility, mortality, nutrition, family planning and health outcomes. The health ministry has so far released only the NFHS-6 fact sheets and key indicators, and no official timeline has been announced for publication of the detailed national report. Therefore, whether the omitted indicators would reappear in the detailed NFHS-6 national report remains unclear.
For now, some of the country's most closely watched health and demographic metrics are absent from the survey's headline fact sheet, with the government indicating that at least a part of this information will continue to be generated through other specialised data systems.