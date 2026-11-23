A sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water has been declared unsafe by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) after laboratory tests flagged bromate and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a group of chemicals that includes several known carcinogens.

The findings have raised concerns about the safety of packaged drinking water because some of these substances can damage DNA and have been associated with cancer.

What are the dangers associated with bromate?

Bromate is an inorganic chemical that can form during the treatment of drinking water, particularly when ozone is used to kill bacteria and other microorganisms. When it reacts with naturally occurring bromide ions in source water, it can produce bromate as a byproduct.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bromate concentrations in water treated through ozonation can vary depending on factors such as the amount of bromide in the source water, ozone dosage, pH and other water characteristics.

WHO says bromate can cause cancer following prolonged exposure. In its guideline on drinking water quality, the global health agency said the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies bromate in Group 2B, meaning it is possibly carcinogenic to humans. This classification is based on sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity in experimental animals, although evidence in humans is inadequate.

Animal studies have found an increased incidence of tumours in the kidneys, thyroid and other tissues following exposure to potassium bromate. Research has also indicated that bromate can cause oxidative stress, a condition in which unstable molecules damage cells, and interfere with DNA, potentially leading to genetic mutations.

The WHO's drinking-water guidelines set a provisional limit of 10 micrograms per litre (µg/l) for bromate. The WHO also notes that bromate is difficult to remove once it has formed, making the control of water disinfection processes important. In the Bisleri case, the company said an initial laboratory examination of a sample collected at its Goa facility on September 30, 2025, recorded bromate levels of 12 µg/l, against the prescribed limit of 10 µg/l. This represented a 20 per cent exceedance.

However, Bisleri said in a statement that subsequent testing by the referral laboratory and an independent FSSAI-approved laboratory found bromate levels within the prescribed limit.

ALSO READ: FSSAI suspends licences of five nutraceutical firms over safety violations At higher exposure levels, bromate can cause acute poisoning. Health Canada has documented cases involving people who accidentally or deliberately ingested concentrated bromate solutions, often found in hair treatment products. Symptoms included nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Severe poisoning has been associated with acute kidney injury, kidney failure and hearing loss. These cases involved doses vastly higher than those encountered in drinking water and should not be confused with the potential risks from low-level exposure.

What does the presence of PAHs in packaged drinking water mean?

The second category of contaminants flagged by FSSAI in the Bisleri sample is polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, also known as polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons.

PAHs are a group of more than 100 chemicals formed primarily through the incomplete burning of organic materials such as coal, petroleum, wood and tobacco. They can also be generated when food is cooked at very high temperatures, particularly through grilling and charring.

The health effects PAHs vary considerably as not all them are carcinogenic. According to WHO, the risks depend on which compounds are present and the extent of exposure. Some PAHs can be converted by the body's metabolic processes into reactive substances that bind to DNA and cause damage. If this damage is not adequately repaired, it can lead to mutations and potentially contribute to the development of cancer.

The FSSAI has not disclosed the concentration or the specific PAH compounds detected in the Bisleri sample.

What does this mean for packaged drinking water safety?

The Bisleri controversy has also brought attention to the regulatory oversight of India's packaged drinking water industry. In October 2024, the government removed the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirement for packaged drinking water and mineral water. The BIS mark shows that a product meets the official safety, quality, and performance rules set by the Indian government.

In November 2024, FSSAI reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water under its high-risk food categories to tighten oversight following the removal of BIS requirements.

Effective 1 January 2026, a mandatory FSSAI Scheme of Testing replaced the old BIS mechanism. The scheme requires manufacturers to maintain test records and undertake periodic testing through notified, accredited laboratories.