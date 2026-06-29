Amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has tightened rules governing the sale of key media and reagents used in such procedures, directing manufacturers and distributors to supply them only to registered fertility clinics. The move comes at a time when fertility centres are under scrutiny following allegations of embryo mix-ups and concerns over the proliferation of unlicensed in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and surrogacy centres across the country. "It has been brought to the notice of this office that ART media are being supplied to facilities other than those that are registered under the ART (Regulation) Act and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, thereby posing risks to patient health and welfare," Drug Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi said in an office circular dated June 23. ART media are specialised chemical solutions and culture media used in laboratories to support the survival, growth, and development of gametes (eggs and sperm) and embryos outside the body. He added that all media and reagents intended for use in ART procedures such as IVF and cryopreservation are covered under the Medical Device Rules, 2017, and require licences for import and manufacture. "The use of such products by facilities other than registered centres may pose risk of misuse of the ART services," Raghuvanshi added. The central drug regulator had recently mandated a periodic formal renewal mechanism for the registration of surrogacy and ART clinics across the country. It had also asked all states and Union Territories to keep a close watch on firms importing, manufacturing, and selling medical devices used in the IVF process without a valid licence. Officials in the know told Business Standard that modern IVF laboratories function under highly controlled conditions, where every reagent, culture medium, and consumable is validated to maintain the physiological conditions essential for gamete fertilisation and embryo development. "Any compromise in sourcing, storage, traceability, or utilisation of these products can directly impact laboratory performance and patient outcomes," they added. Medical experts said the CDSCO notification introduces an additional layer of regulatory oversight by linking the procurement of IVF laboratory consumables with ART registration status. "This not only prevents diversion of regulated products to unauthorised facilities but also facilitates better post-market surveillance, batch traceability, and quality audits whenever laboratory incidents are investigated," said Manisha Mehta, IVF specialist and co-founder of Delhi-based Apex Hospital. Hrishikesh Pai, co-founder and medical director at Mumbai-headquartered Bloom IVF Group, said restricting the supply of these products would reduce the possibility of unauthorised IVF procedures, improve auditability of laboratory practices, and reinforce accountability among manufacturers, distributors, and ART providers. Scrutiny mirrors expanding IVF demand The tighter regulatory oversight comes at a time when India is witnessing rapid growth in IVF services, with the country's total fertility rate (TFR) falling to 2.0 children per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1. India currently has more than 2,000 IVF clinics and a market estimated at around $1.4 billion, making it the world's second-largest IVF services market after the United States. While no official estimate is available, industry insiders said roughly 40-50 per cent of clinics may still be procuring products from firms that are not licensed. "The super-speciality business is seeing an expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with several small players looking to provide services at lower-price packages," an industry executive told Business Standard. He added that these centres achieve this by using devices available at lower prices from unlicensed sellers, often at discounts of at least 30 per cent. India currently records around 200,000-250,000 IVF cycles annually, and the market is expected to grow to 400,000 cycles by 2030, with smaller cities accounting for a significant share of the expansion. "Going forward, manufacturers and distributors will need robust verification mechanisms to validate ART registration before supply," Mehta said. She added that while this introduces additional compliance responsibilities across the supply chain, it will ultimately improve standardisation, laboratory quality systems, and patient safety across India's fertility sector.