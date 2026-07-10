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Home / Health / Centre amends drug rules to curb misuse of high-alcohol formulations

Centre amends drug rules to curb misuse of high-alcohol formulations

The Centre said it has removed the Schedule K exemption for medicinal formulations containing more than 12% v/v ethyl alcohol in quantities exceeding 30 mL

pharma, drugs, medicine

The amendments also shift these products to Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, meaning they can now be sold only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. (Representative Image)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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In a significant move aimed at curbing the misuse of alcohol-containing medicinal formulations, the Centre on Friday notified amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, removing the licensing exemption for medicinal formulations containing high levels of ethyl alcohol.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that under the amendments, formulations containing more than 12 per cent v/v ethyl alcohol in quantities exceeding 30 mL will no longer be exempt under Schedule K and will instead be required to obtain licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

This comes amid concerns over misuse of certain medicinal preparations, including tinctures and aromatic formulations containing cardamom, ginger and other spices, some of which contain ethyl alcohol in concentrations as high as 80-90 per cent v/v, making them susceptible to misuse for intoxication, the health ministry said.

 

The amendments also shift these products to Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, meaning they can now be sold only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner and will be subject to stricter record-keeping requirements.

What is Schedule K? 

Under the Drugs Rules, 1945, Schedule K outlines specific exemptions from certain provisions of Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, allowing specified drugs to be manufactured or sold without complying with some licensing requirements, subject to prescribed conditions. 

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Centre mandates licensing for medicinal formulations with over 12% alcohol

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After the latest amendment, the exemption will no longer apply to oral formulations containing more than 12 per cent v/v ethyl alcohol that are packed and sold in bottles exceeding 30 mL.

Some of the key products covered under Schedule K include:

  • Household remedies manufactured on a small scale.

  • Drugs supplied to government hospitals, dispensaries and public health institutions under specified conditions.

  • Certain Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines in specified circumstances.

  • Veterinary medicines in some cases.

  • Medicinal preparations such as tinctures and aromatic preparations, such as tincture of cardamom, ginger, compound tinctures and aromatic spirit preparations

The move is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight over those medicinal products containing alcohol, ensuring their supply only through the regulated pharmaceutical supply chain, the health ministry said, adding, "It will significantly reduce the possibility of diversion and misuse while ensuring their continued availability for legitimate therapeutic use."

 

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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