Centre amends drug rules to curb misuse of high-alcohol formulations

In a significant move aimed at curbing the misuse of alcohol-containing medicinal formulations, the Centre on Friday notified amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, removing the licensing exemption for medicinal formulations containing high levels of ethyl alcohol.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that under the amendments, formulations containing more than 12 per cent v/v ethyl alcohol in quantities exceeding 30 mL will no longer be exempt under Schedule K and will instead be required to obtain licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

This comes amid concerns over misuse of certain medicinal preparations, including tinctures and aromatic formulations containing cardamom, ginger and other spices, some of which contain ethyl alcohol in concentrations as high as 80-90 per cent v/v, making them susceptible to misuse for intoxication, the health ministry said.