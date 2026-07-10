Centre mandates prescription for sale of high-alcohol drug formulations

In a bid to tighten regulatory control on over-the-counter (OTC) sales of high-alcohol-content drugs, the Centre has mandated prescription-only sales for all oral formulations containing an ethyl alcohol concentration of over 12 per cent.

In a gazette notification, the Union Health Ministry announced that all oral formulations containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol, packed and sold in packs or bottles of more than 30 millilitres (ml), will come under Schedule H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Schedule H1 is a category under India's drug regulations that includes prescription drugs requiring strict monitoring, such as mandatory maintenance of sales records and prescription retention by pharmacies.

Further, the ministry also announced that such formulations will no longer be covered under Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, which exempts certain drugs from regulations governing manufacturing and distribution and allows over-the-counter sales.

Consequently, pharmacies will also be required to have a valid retail sale licence to dispense these oral formulations. The new rules will come into force six months after publication in the gazette, that is, by January 2027.

"The six-month implementation window should be viewed as an opportunity to review compliance frameworks, distribution practices and internal controls, rather than simply a transition period," said Rishi Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of regulatory compliance firm TeamLease RegTech.

The move follows reports from several state drug regulatory authorities indicating misuse and hoarding of oral formulations with high ethyl alcohol concentration for intoxication purposes.

Ethyl alcohol is used in several oral formulations to dissolve active ingredients and also as a preservative to maintain stability and microbial control.

The ministry stated that certain medicinal products, including tinctures of cardamom, ginger and other aromatic preparations, have been exempted from licensing requirements under Schedule K.

"Some of these formulations contain high concentrations of ethyl alcohol, in certain cases up to 80 to 90 per cent volume by volume (v/v), making them susceptible to misuse for intoxication," it added.

A senior official with a state licensing authority told Business Standard that medicines such as oral tinctures used to prepare digestive aids and syrups were earlier exempted from the standard licensing requirements for allopathic medicines.

However, the official added that certain manufacturers in rural areas and smaller cities were exploiting this loophole by manufacturing tinctures with very high alcohol content and only a hint of ginger or cardamom.

Industry executives and officials familiar with the matter said the move had been under discussion for a long time.

A draft notification for the move was released in October last year, following recommendations from both the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

These discussions gathered pace after more than 20 children died in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, after consuming cough syrups such as Coldrif, which were found to have high industrial solvent contamination.

"As a result, the word 'syrups' was removed from Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules. The new amendment removes oral formulations with high alcohol content from open sales," the official quoted above said.

Agrawal added that the balanced approach protects legitimate patient access while strengthening safeguards against diversion and misuse.

"The impact goes beyond licensing or labelling for the industry. It means greater accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain, from manufacturers and distributors to pharmacies, through tighter record-keeping, prescription-based dispensing and stronger traceability," he said.