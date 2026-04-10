Do we really use only 10% of our brain? Neurologist busts the myth

You may have heard it in motivational speeches, films, or self-help books that humans use only 10 per cent of their brain, and unlocking the remaining 90 per cent could unleash extraordinary abilities. It’s the kind of idea that makes you wonder what more you are capable of.

But neuroscience says the story is far more different and interesting.

According to Dr Biplab Das, Director & Head, Department of Neurology, Interventional Neurosurgery & Neuroradiology (INR), Batra Hospital & Medical Research Centre, New Delhi, in reality, your brain is working far harder than you think, even when you are doing something as simple as daydreaming or listening to music.

Where did the '10% brain myth' come from?

According to Dr Das, the idea likely originated in the late 19th or early 20th century.

“Humans supposedly only use about 10 per cent of their brains. This notion appears to have originated when psychologist William James said that we utilise only a small fraction of our mental capacity,” Dr Das explains.

However, James never suggested that 90 per cent of the brain itself is unused. Over time, the idea was simplified and distorted in popular culture.

“As time progressed, the statement became misworked and oversimplified in mass media and through motivational speakers,” he says.

ALSO READ: Physical, social factors may be ageing your brain faster than you think He further explains that early neuroscience also lacked advanced tools to study the brain in detail, allowing the myth to spread unchecked. Add the appeal of “hidden potential”, and the idea became culturally sticky, reinforced by films, advertising, and self-help industries.

What do brain scans show?

Using modern neuroscience technologies such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan, positron emission tomography (PET) scan, and electroencephalography (EEG), scientists can observe brain activity in real time, measuring blood flow, electrical signals, and metabolic activity.

“These technologies show that the brain functions extensively at different levels throughout the day,” says Dr Das.

No matter what activity you perform, like listening, talking, completing a task, or thinking, there are many different parts of the brain that work in conjunction with one another. Several cognitive functions, including language and attention, memory, and emotions, continuously interact with each other as they occur.

While you may think you are sitting idly, the brain is still active. There is a system called the default mode network (DMN) that keeps the brain functioning while at rest by working on thoughts, memories and reviewing one's own thoughts.

“There are many different regions within the brain, each performing specialised functions based on the activity being carried out,” explains Dr Das.

For example:

The visual cortex processes visual information

The frontal lobes help with decision-making and planning

Other neural networks activate when you listen to music, solve maths problems, or move your body

ALSO READ: Smoking weed and tobacco accelerates brain shrinkage, say scientists “So there are no parts of the brain that can be classified as unused,” Dr Das says. “The brain functions as a complex network where different regions contribute based on what is needed at a particular time.”

The brain also remains active while you sleep. During sleep, it performs critical tasks such as memory consolidation and cellular repair.