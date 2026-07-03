Health drives snacking choices as 86% of Indians prioritise protein: Report

Health has emerged as the biggest factor influencing snacking choices among Indian consumers, with 86 per cent prioritising protein-rich snacks, according to the Farmley Healthy Snacking Report 2026.

The report added that 61 per cent of people prefer natural sweeteners in snacks, signalling that consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that offer health benefits alongside convenience and taste. Nearly 32 per cent of respondents also said they are willing to pay a premium for protein-rich products.

The report, conducted by healthy snacking brand Farmley, was unveiled on Friday at the third edition of the India Healthy Snacking Summit 2026. It surveyed more than 6,000 respondents across various cities and age groups.

Consumers are also paying close attention to ingredients, and growing awareness is redefining how brands earn consumer trust. The report found that 62 per cent consider ingredient transparency the most important factor while choosing a snack brand, significantly outweighing celebrity endorsements and influencer recommendations.

Beyond everyday healthy snacking, the report identifies emerging opportunities across specialised nutrition segments. More than half of the women surveyed expressed interest in snacks formulated to support nutritional needs during different phases of the menstrual cycle, indicating growing demand for products tailored to women's health.

Similarly, parents are rethinking what constitutes a healthy snack for children. Nearly 60 per cent of parents said they would be willing to pay more for healthier snack alternatives for their children.

The report also revealed changing purchase patterns, with 31 per cent of respondents preferring Blinkit for snack purchases, followed by Zepto (16 per cent) and Instamart (15 per cent), highlighting the growing role of quick commerce in driving impulse and convenience-led consumption. Offline retail, however, continues to remain relevant, with 35 per cent of consumers saying shelf visibility influences their purchase decisions the most.

Packaging has also emerged as a key differentiator, with 30 per cent preferring resealable packs and 25 per cent favouring eco-friendly packaging.

Commenting on the report's findings, Akash Sharma, co-founder of Farmley, said, “The future of snacking in India is being shaped by consumers who are making far more intentional choices than ever before. They are seeking snacks that offer functionality, transparency and convenience, while also catering to evolving taste profiles. At Farmley, we believe this evolution presents an opportunity to create products that deliver both nourishment and indulgence, without compromise.”