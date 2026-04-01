Hidden viral infections in children this season: What parents often miss

This season, many viral infections in children are showing mild or unusual symptoms, which are making them go unnoticed.

According to Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, “Not only are the viruses more common this season, but they are also more deceptive. The viruses are showing up quietly, without the dramatic symptoms parents are used to watching for. And that’s exactly why many cases are slipping under the radar.”

Why viral infections in children are becoming harder to detect

Paediatricians are seeing a shift this season.

“With the changing seasons and increased social interactions among children, we are witnessing an increase in viral infections , which are often not recognised or are misinterpreted as normal cold and tiredness symptoms,” says Dr Jain.

He explains that what makes them “hidden” is that unlike the classic flu, which comes with high fever, body ache, and cough, these infections are subtle, inconsistent, and often confusing.

Which viral infections are circulating among children right now

Beyond the usual cold and flu, doctors are seeing a mix of the following viruses:

Adenovirus

Enteroviruses

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Viral gastroenteritis (rotavirus, norovirus)

According to Dr Jain, the tricky part is not just the viruses, but how they present. For example, adenovirus may start as just conjunctivitis or a sore throat, enteroviruses may look like mild rashes or stomach upset, RSV may begin as a simple cold, then suddenly worsen into breathing issues.

Dr Jain highlights that parents often overlook:

Low-grade fever

Unusual tiredness or lethargy

Reduced appetite

Irritability

Mild diarrhoea

Sleep disturbances

Persistent cough

Mild breathing difficulty

Repeated vomiting

He stresses that “not acting like themselves” is a very important but subtle sign that parents easily miss. “Viral infections are occurring without the typical fever that parents usually associate with illness. Even without a fever, this behavioural shift can be an early clue,” he says.

Key trends doctors are observing in viral infections this season

“The number of viral infections is rising, but more importantly, the nature of these infections has changed,” says Dr Jain.

Citing his clinical experience this season, Dr Jain says that the key trends coming up among children include:

More infections in younger children and school-going kids simultaneously

Overlapping symptoms, making diagnosis harder

Longer recovery times, even when symptoms seem mild

Why ignoring mild viral symptoms in children can backfire

While it is tempting to “wait it out”, Dr Jain warns that delayed action can have consequences.

“Delayed recognition and treatment may lead to dehydration, secondary bacterial infections, increased respiratory distress, and even involvement of other organs,” warns Dr Jain.

He further says that over time, repeated infections can also:

Affect immunity

Impact nutrition

Disrupt school attendance

Are children’s immune systems becoming more vulnerable to infections

“Children today have had less exposure to common viruses, and lifestyle changes like increased screen time, altered sleep, and dietary shifts are impacting immunity,” says Dr Jain.

Because of this, children may fall sick more easily and react differently, even to viruses once considered mild, he notes.

When should parents seek medical help for viral infections

Dr Jain recommends not waiting too long and seeing a doctor if something feels off.

According to him, seek medical help if:

Symptoms persist beyond 2–3 days

Symptoms worsen instead of improving

and if your child has:

Difficulty breathing

Repeated vomiting

High or prolonged fever

Unusual drowsiness

Reduced fluid intake

ALSO READ: Do kids even need cough syrups? Doctors say they may do more harm than good Dr Jain also cautions against extremes. “Both over-treatment and under-treatment can be harmful—especially unnecessary antibiotic use in viral infections or delayed care leading to complications.”

Prevention tips to reduce viral infections risk in children

Dr Jain says beyond handwashing, here is what makes a real difference:

Keep vaccinations up to date (including flu shots if advised)

Ensure a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and protein

Encourage daily physical activity

Maintain healthy sleep routines

Avoid sending children to school when unwell

Teach respiratory etiquette (covering coughs and sneezes)