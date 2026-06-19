Hospital births near universal, but medical care before death elusive

A state-wise breakdown shows Bihar sits at the extreme on both counts: It records the country's lowest share of institutional deliveries, at 84.7 per cent, and the highest share of deaths without qualified medical attention, at 67.8 per cent.

In Chhattisgarh, 60.4 per cent of deaths are recorded without proper medical attention, even as 97.1 per cent of births take place in health facilities.

Rajasthan presents an even sharper paradox. Institutional deliveries have climbed to 99.5 per cent, yet 54.2 per cent of its citizens die without a qualified doctor or trained functionary in attendance.

On the other hand, Kerala remains the outlier on both counts, with 100 per cent of births taking place under medical supervision and just 26.8 per cent of deaths occurring without proper medical attention, the lowest figure nationally.

The skew traces back to where the global spotlight fell. "Births in hospitals started because the World Health Organization (WHO) started publishing infant mortality and under-five mortality rates. That caught everybody's attention globally," said Vikram Venkateswaram, founder of Healthcare India. "Because the WHO was tracking this and the government was working on it, a large proportion of the public health scheme right now is focused on mother and child," he added.

The SRS numbers expose a two-track health system. Telangana (99.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (99.9 per cent), and Andhra Pradesh (99.7 per cent) have effectively eliminated home deliveries. But the same infrastructure disappears at the other end of life.

Telangana, despite its near-perfect delivery record, sees 52.6 per cent of deaths occurring without medical attention, while in Tamil Nadu the figure stands at 46 per cent and in Andhra Pradesh at 38.3 per cent.

End-of-life care, Venkateswaram argued, never had a comparable trigger. "India was a joint-family system. A lot of elder care used to come on to the family and still does today," he said. "There are no worldwide measurements that have yet reached a country like India on how they should tackle it from a public policy perspective," he explained.

Venkateswaram stressed that this is India's golden period to change this, as the youth of today will have aged over the next 30-40 years.

What India does not yet have, Venkateswaram said, is an enforceable senior citizens' policy. "I have seen white papers being sent to the government, and a lot of discussions. But I don't see a clear senior citizens' policy that is enforceable right now."