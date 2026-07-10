India's declining fertility rates: Bihar, Meghalaya remain at the top
Almost every state and union territory shows a net decline in TFR over the last decade
Sanket Koul
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India’s overall Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has plateaued, dropping from 2.2 to 2.0. Bihar, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh continue to have the highest fertility rates, despite a steady downward trend. Southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remain firmly below replacement levels. Sikkim has the lowest fertility rate among states and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have the lowest among union territories. Almost every state and union territory shows a net decline in TFR over the last decade.
Topics : State of States population Sikkim Andhra Pradesh