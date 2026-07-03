Indian women are living longer than men but good health eludes them
Gap between lifespan and health span presents a critical challenge for a rapidly ageing population
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
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Life expectancy in India has steadily improved over decades, reflecting improvements in health care, disease control and living standards. Women outlive men, as they do across much of the world, but that is only one measure of progress. Estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that women spend much of their lives in illness or disability. Data on healthy life expectancy and anaemia points to a broader challenge for India’s health system: Ensuring that gains in longevity are accompanied by better quality of life.
Topics : BS Number Wise Life expectancy Indian women