Indians are living longer: 80 years of India's health transformation

When India gained Independence, reaching old age was a rare privilege. Average life expectancy stood at just 40 years in the early 1950s, driven down by high infant mortality and rampant preventable disease.

Today, as the nation completes 80 years of Independence, average life expectancy has reached 70—gaining three full decades of life in just a few generations.

While this milestone reflects massive strides in maternal and child survival, healthcare, and sanitation, it also marks a turning point. As lifespans stretch, India now faces an ageing population and a growing burden of chronic conditions.

India’s remarkable rise in life expectancy

According to the WHO, life expectancy at birth reflects the average number of years a newborn can expect to live. India’s trajectory over the decades highlights extraordinary progress: life expectancy rose from 40 years in 1950 to 48 in 1970, reached 58 in 1990, and hit 67 in 2010 before climbing to 70 years by 2020.

The sharp decline in infant mortality

This upward trajectory in lifespan is anchored by progress in infant mortality—a key measure of child survival before age one. In 1950, India recorded 189 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. That fell to 150 in 1960, 135 in 1970, and 108 in 1980.

The decline accelerated over subsequent decades, with IMR reaching 84 in 1990, 66 in 2000, 46 in 2010, and 28 in 2020.

Consequently, the risk of a child dying in their first year of life fell by over 85 per cent between 1950 and 2020. Key drivers of this success include maternal and newborn care, immunisation, nutrition, sanitation, and expanded healthcare access. Demonstrating this outreach, government data shows that over 95 per cent of children aged 12-23 months received vaccinations at public health facilities in 2023-24.

India’s gains in maternal health

Maternal survival has followed a similar trajectory, although comparable data from the first years after Independence are not available. India's maternal mortality ratio fell from 658 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1985 to 516 in 1990, 362 in 2000, 188 in 2010, and 101 in 2020.

WHO estimates India's maternal mortality ratio at 80.5 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023, showing further progress.

Shift towards smaller families

India's demographic transition is equally visible in fertility. In the 1950s and 1960s, the total fertility rate (TFR), the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, stood at 5.9. This figure steadily declined to 5.6 in 1970, 4.8 in 1980, 4.0 in 1990, 3.4 in 2000, and 2.6 in 2010.

By 2020, TFR had dropped to 2.0, slipping below the replacement benchmark of 2.1 (the rate needed for a population to replace itself from one generation to the next). Recent data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) shows that India's national TFR has stabilised at 2.0 children per woman, solidifying a long-term trend driven by expanding female literacy, career participation, and improved access to family planning.

Geography of life expectancy in India

National averages conceal sharp regional disparities in how long Indians live. While India’s overall life expectancy reached 70.3 years (2019–23), state-level outcomes vary dramatically.

At one end, states like Kerala (75.1 years), Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu consistently outpace the national average. At the other, Chhattisgarh (64.6 years), Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Haryana lag significantly behind.

This leaves a gap of over 10 years between the highest and lowest performing states, illustrating that healthcare progress across India remains deeply uneven.

State lines help shape infant survival

The same divide appears in infant survival. In 2023-24, Kerala recorded an IMR of just 8 deaths per 1,000 live births, followed by Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh at 11, Maharashtra at 13, and Jammu & Kashmir at 14.

At the other end, IMR stood at 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, while Assam and Odisha recorded 29 and 28, respectively. The contrast shows why a falling national IMR does not tell the whole story.

Changing disease burden

As fewer Indians die from preventable infections and maternal and childhood causes, the health burden has shifted towards diseases that often require years of treatment.

Heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer are among the major non-communicable diseases (NCD) now driving mortality. The government says NCDs account for 60 per cent of all deaths in India, making early detection and long-term management increasingly important.

The challenge has shifted from simply preventing premature deaths to helping people live well with chronic conditions.

Longer lives - ageing India

Longer lifespans and smaller families are now producing another major demographic shift: India is ageing.

The elderly population is projected to rise from around 100 million in 2011 to 230 million by 2036, while the share of people aged 60 and above is expected to reach about 20.8 per cent by 2050.

This change will require a major expansion in geriatric care, chronic disease management, long-term healthcare, and social support.

From longer lives to healthier lives

For much of its post-Independence history, India focused on preventing premature deaths—a effort clearly reflected in soaring life expectancy alongside falling maternal and infant mortality rates.

As the nation marks 80 years of Independence, a new mandate emerges: bridge state-level disparities, sustain foundational health gains, and ensure those added years are healthier, more equitable, and better lived.