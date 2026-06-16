Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Kerala records 70 Shigella cases, 4 deaths in June: Health minister

Kerala records 70 Shigella cases, 4 deaths in June: Health minister

The highest number of cases- 74- of the bacterial infection from January to June were reported from Kozhikode, followed by Malappuram- 25, including two deaths

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that since January this year, 146 cases of Shigella were reported in the state and of those 70 were in June.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing a review meeting, Muraleedharan said that of the five Shigella deaths, one was in March and the remaining four were in June.

The highest number of cases -- 74 -- of the bacterial infection from January to June were reported from Kozhikode, followed by Malappuram -- 25, including two deaths -- and then Thiruvananthapuram -- also 25 cases of infection, according to the figures given by the minister.

 

No Shigella cases were reported from Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts of the state till now this year, he said.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected persons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cough syrup

No sale of syrups without doctor's prescription; here's what govt did

cancer, treatment, chemotherapy

Novartis brings India's first 'guided missile' therapy for prostate cancerpremium

Whey protein

There's not enough whey for the world's high-protein product demand

Jaspal Rana, Jaspal

Jaspal Rana death: Why heart attack patients remain vulnerable post surgery

stretching, exercise

Fact Check Friday: Should you stretch before or after a workout?

Topics : Kerala Kerala govt bacterial infections Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Air Force B-52 Bomber CrashFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiNEET UG 2026