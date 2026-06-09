Lilly claims oral GLP-1 pill beat oral semaglutide in diabetes trials

The company released detailed results from the Phase 3 ACHIEVE-3, ACHIEVE-2 and ACHIEVE-5 trials. ACHIEVE-3 compared adults initiating orforglipron and oral semaglutide therapy, while ACHIEVE-2 and ACHIEVE-5 evaluated Lilly's drug against dapagliflozin and placebo added to insulin glargine, respectively.

Lilly said orforglipron is a once-daily pill that can be taken without food or water restrictions.

"ACHIEVE-3 provides the first head-to-head data on oral GLP-1s in Type 2 diabetes, with orforglipron showing greater A1C and weight reductions than oral semaglutide, which was tested at approved diabetes doses," said Dr Julio Rosenstock, clinical professor of medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and lead investigator.

The company claimed that patients receiving orforglipron recorded average A1C reductions of 1.9 percent with the 9 mg dose and 2.2 percent with the 17.2 mg dose after 52 weeks, compared with reductions of 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, for oral semaglutide.

According to Lilly, this translated into a 57.1 percent greater relative reduction in A1C at the highest-dose comparison. The company also claimed that orforglipron delivered a 73.6 percent greater relative reduction in body weight at the highest-dose comparison.

The results come at a time when growth in India's GLP-1 market is showing signs of moderation following the initial surge triggered by generic semaglutide launches. According to Pharmarack data, semaglutide recorded 6 percent month-on-month value growth in May 2026, compared with 50 percent in April. Unit growth slowed to 12 percent in May from 88 percent in the previous month.

Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at market research firm Pharmarack, said semaglutide consumption had established a new base following aggressive generic pricing, but growth momentum was beginning to slow as a significant proportion of eligible patients may already have been onboarded.

"The market is now moving from a launch-driven expansion phase to one dependent on patient retention, repeat purchases and long-term therapy adherence," she said.

Lilly also said orforglipron demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in several cardiovascular risk markers across all three trials, including non-HDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, VLDL cholesterol, total cholesterol, systolic blood pressure and triglycerides.

Based on the findings, the company said it plans to submit orforglipron to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes by the end of the second quarter under the Commissioner's National Priority Review Voucher programme.