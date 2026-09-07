Maha FDA inspects 2,902 drug establishments, acts against 880 licensees

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 2,902 drug manufacturing and sales establishments and took action against 880 licence holders between June and August 2026, according to a press note by the regulatory body.

The majority of these inspections were conducted at sales establishments at 2,295, or 79 per cent, while the rest were conducted at drug manufacturing units.

The press note signed by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that 104 search and seizure operations were conducted between June and August 2026, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs and cosmetics worth Rs 11.41 crore.

Additionally, 20 FIRs were registered and 21 people were arrested.

The highest number of inspections took place at Ayurveda manufacturing and sales establishments at 301, of which action was taken in 31 cases.

Similarly, allopathic establishments saw 123 inspections, which resulted in 58 licence suspensions and cancellations.

The FDA found that sales establishments were selling and distributing medicines without the direct supervision of a registered pharmacist, and were purchasing or selling medicines without bills.

Similarly, batch numbers, expiry dates and manufacturing dates were not mentioned on sales bills, and many sales outlets did not update and maintain their Schedule H1 registers.

Schedule H1 is a category that includes prescription drugs that require monitoring, such as mandatory maintenance of sales records and retention of prescriptions by pharmacies.

The FDA also found expired medicines kept available for sale instead of being segregated from the main stock at many establishments, while discrepancies were found between purchase and sales records of medicines.

“Differences were also found between the actual stock and the stock recorded in registers of narcotic and psychotropic drugs,” Mundhe added.

Similarly, violations found during routine FDA inspections at allopathic, Ayurvedic drug manufacturing and cosmetics manufacturing establishments included the absence of competent technical staff and entries made in Batch Manufacturing Records (BMR) by personnel not approved by the administration.

The FDA noted that many units conducted testing without a competent technical person, lacked records of tests for biological indicators used for sterilisation, and showed discrepancies in autoclave records.

The statement added that many units had discrepancies between entries in the BMR and actual production, incomplete testing records and manufacturing of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs, as well as drugs not approved under the licence.

The FDA stated that in cases involving serious and repeated violations, the concerned establishments were issued show-cause notices and given an opportunity for a hearing.

The note added that strict regulatory action was subsequently taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including suspension or cancellation of licences.