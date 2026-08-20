Moderna, Merck cancer vaccine scores big win in late-stage melanoma trial

Moderna and Merck on Wednesday reported a major late-stage success for their personalised mRNA cancer vaccine, showing that the treatment can help prevent melanoma from returning or spreading in high-risk patients, giving fresh momentum to the race to develop personalised cancer vaccines.

The companies said their Phase 3 trial of intismeran autogene, when used with Merck's cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, met its key goals in patients with melanoma that had been surgically removed but was at high risk of returning. The study enrolled 1,137 patients with stage IIB to stage IV melanoma.

The full trial results have not yet been made public. However, the companies said the combination significantly improved recurrence-free survival and distant metastasis-free survival compared with Keytruda alone. The results are expected to be presented at a medical meeting and submitted to regulators.

How does the cancer vaccine work?

Unlike a conventional vaccine that is designed to prevent an infection, this cancer vaccine is a personalised treatment designed around an individual patient's cancer.

According to the company, doctors first analyse the genetic make-up of a patient's tumour to identify mutations that are unique to the cancer. Moderna then uses that information to create a customised mRNA vaccine. The vaccine essentially gives the immune system instructions on what to look for, allowing it to recognise and attack cancer cells carrying those specific mutations.

The treatment is being given alongside Keytruda, an established immunotherapy made by Merck. Keytruda helps activate the immune system by blocking a pathway that cancer cells use to evade immune attack. The personalised vaccine adds another layer by directing that immune response towards the patient's own tumour.

The combination therefore represents a different approach from chemotherapy, which can damage healthy as well as cancerous cells. Personalised cancer vaccines are intended to make the immune response more targeted towards the mutations present in the tumour.

Why melanoma?

Melanoma is particularly suited to this approach because these tumours tend to carry a relatively large number of mutations. That gives the immune system more potential targets to recognise.

The companies had already seen encouraging results in an earlier Phase 2b study. Five-year follow-up data presented this year showed that adding the personalised mRNA vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49 per cent compared with Keytruda alone. It also reduced the risk of distant metastasis or death by 62 per cent.

The earlier trial involved a much smaller group of patients than the Phase 3 study. The latest results therefore matter because they test whether the approach can deliver a similar benefit in a substantially larger population.

The companies said there were no new safety concerns from adding the vaccine to Keytruda. However, patients receiving Keytruda can experience side effects including fatigue, diarrhoea, rashes and inflammation affecting joints, muscles and, in some cases, healthy organs.

Companies believe the opportunity could extend well beyond melanoma

Merck and Moderna are already testing the treatment in non-small cell lung cancer. Studies are also under way in bladder and kidney cancers, while earlier-stage trials are exploring its use in pancreatic and stomach cancers. Moderna has said results from several of these programmes are expected over the next one to two years.

Other companies like Roche and BioNTech are also developing a personalised mRNA cancer vaccine programme, including studies in colon and pancreatic cancers.

What to watch next

For now, Moderna and Merck's personalised mRNA vaccine's Phase 3 trial remains ongoing and the melanoma results mark an important shift in the cancer vaccine race. Researchers will continue following patients to determine whether the treatment ultimately improves overall survival, which remains a critical question. The idea of using mRNA to train the immune system against a patient's own cancer has moved from an experimental concept towards a potentially viable treatment strategy.