Mounjaro sales soar 502% as India's GLP-1 drug market expands rapidly

Mounjaro, Mounjaro, Eli Lilly ’s diabetes and weight-loss drug, has become India’s top-selling GLP-1 medicine, with sales reaching ₹1,256 crore in the 12 months ended August, according to data from Pharmarack’s PharmaTrac reported by The Indian Express. The drug’s sales value grew 502 per cent over the same period as India’s GLP-1 market continued to expand.

The GLP-1 segment recorded 74 per cent growth in unit sales in August, while its market value for the 12 months ended August stood at ₹2,333 crore, the data showed. Injectable medicines accounted for about 86 per cent of the segment, highlighting the rapid shift towards newer GLP-1 treatments.

In August alone, Mounjaro generated sales of around ₹112 crore. While its value sales continued to rise, its unit sales declined, which may partly reflect patients moving to higher doses and changes in the vial formats being used.

Injectable GLP-1 drugs drive growth

The biggest change in the market has been the rapid shift towards injectable medicines.

According to Pharmarack data, injectables accounted for around 86 per cent of the GLP-1 market in August, with sales worth ₹2,010 crore. This compares with ₹348 crore a year earlier.

Tirzepatide accounted for about 62 per cent of the market, while semaglutide contributed around 34 per cent. Dulaglutide and liraglutide made up the remaining share.

BusinessLine also reported that the rise of Mounjaro comes amid a broader shift in the Indian market towards injectable GLP-1 medicines, which are increasingly replacing oral formulations.

Generic drugs expand access

The entry of generic semaglutide medicines has also played an important role in expanding the GLP-1 market.

Lower-priced alternatives have allowed patients who may previously have been unable to afford these medicines to begin treatment. However, the arrival of generics has not significantly weakened demand for the original brands, which have continued to grow.

Semaglutide injections have also gained ground, while demand for oral semaglutide declined slightly in August, pointing to a broader preference for injectable treatment.

GLP-1 market growth may now stabilise

Despite the sharp expansion, the market may be entering a steadier phase after the initial surge triggered by generic launches.

Pharmarack data shows that patient growth is beginning to stabilise, which means future expansion could increasingly depend on bringing more eligible patients into treatment and shifting existing users towards newer injectable options.