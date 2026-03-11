No Smoking Day, observed on the second Wednesday of March, aims to spread awareness about the harms of smoking. This year, it was on March 11. According to the World Health Organization, men smoke far more than women in India, but the numbers have declined between 2000 and 2025. Tobacco expenditure rose highest among the poorest 5 per cent in rural areas and the richest 5 per cent in urban areas during 2011-12 to 2022-23.