Home / Health / Datanomics: Poorest and richest households hit hardest by tobacco

Datanomics: Poorest and richest households hit hardest by tobacco

Smoking rates in India have fallen sharply over 25 years, but tobacco spending patterns reveal the poorest rural households and richest urban consumers are spending more

Among men, smoking rates roughly halved, with the sharpest drop occurring in the 55-69 age group in the past 25 years

Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No Smoking Day, observed on the second Wednesday of March, aims to spread awareness about the harms of smoking. This year, it was on March 11. According to the World Health Organization, men smoke far more than women in India, but the numbers have declined between 2000 and 2025. Tobacco expenditure rose highest among the poorest 5 per cent in rural areas and the richest 5 per cent in urban areas during 2011-12 to 2022-23.
 
Young women smoke the least 
Among men, smoking rates roughly halved, with the sharpest drop occurring in the 55-69 age group in the past 25 years. Among women, the steepest decline occurred in the 70+ group. Women aged 15-24 now have the lowest smoking rate, at just 1.4 per cent. 
Urban spending on tobacco rises 
In rural areas, overall tobacco spending fell 1.6 per cent between 2011-12 and 2022-23, while in urban areas they moved in the opposite direction, rising 12 per cent over the same period. 
Deaths by smoking rising again 
Between 1990 and 2023, the share of respiratory deaths linked to smoking in India rose by 1.6 percentage points. 
 
Topics : Smoking Tobacco use Anti-smoking