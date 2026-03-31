Not sick, not well: Why this hidden health gap may signal future disease

You may not be sick, but you don’t really feel well either. You feel tired more often, your focus is not the same, and something is off, even if your reports tell you everything is normal. According to doctors, this in-between state is very common but is rarely taken into consideration.

This uncomfortable middle ground, or the space between health and disease, according to Dr Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Director - Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad Sector-88, is a “pre-disease condition” phase where symptoms exist but don’t yet meet the threshold for diagnosis. “Most definitions of disease do not take into account the large number of people who fall into this grey area,” he says, adding that many experience vague, flu-like symptoms without measurable clinical data.

Interestingly, traditional systems have recognised this long ago. Dr Naushad Ali Rana (BUMD, MD; Associate General Manager, Hamdard Wellness) points out that Unani medicine calls it “Halat-e-Salisa” (the third state), where the body is neither fully healthy nor overtly diseased.

What happens in your body when you feel unwell but tests are normal?

According to the doctors, even when reports look normal, subtle changes may already be underway.

Dr Agrawal notes that low-grade inflammation , hormonal shifts (like T3, T4, cortisol changes), micronutrient deficiencies (vitamin B12, D, iron), and gut imbalance can all exist, sometimes for months or even years, before a disease is diagnosed.

Dr Rana describes these as functional and biochemical imbalances rather than structural disease. She stresses that early metabolic disturbances, digestive inefficiencies, or mild hormonal disruptions could keep a person in the “third state” where one feels low on energy, mentally foggy, more prone to infections, and slightly “off” without a clear reason.

“Many people feel sick despite normal lab results because these ranges are population-based and may not reflect individual optimal health,” explains Dr Agrawal. Early dysfunction often doesn’t cross diagnostic thresholds, so it goes unnoticed.

Dr Rana adds that tests are designed to detect disease, not declining health. Functional issues like fatigue, poor digestion, or sleep disturbances may not show up in standard reports at all.

Talking about the role of stress, Dr Agrawal highlights how burnout and subclinical mental health issues can elevate cortisol, cause poor sleep, and lead to emotional exhaustion that often shows up before any formal diagnosis.

However, because these symptoms don’t meet diagnostic criteria, they are often dismissed, by both patients and doctors.

How daily habits may be pushing you into the ‘not well’ zone

According to Dr Agrawal, sleep debt, prolonged sitting, and poor diet disrupt metabolism, hormones, and circadian rhythm. He says occasional fatigue is normal, but when it becomes constant, unexplained, and affects productivity, it signals dysfunction.

Dr Rana explains this through Unani principles, where health depends on six essentials - air, diet, activity, rest, mental balance, and sleep.

Both doctors agree that when symptoms shift from occasional to persistent, one must seek medical help.

Who is most at risk of falling into this pre-disease phase?

Both experts agree that the following groups of people are especially prone:

Women, due to hormonal fluctuations and multiple roles

Young professionals, facing chronic stress and erratic schedules

Midlife adults, navigating metabolic and hormonal shifts

Dr Agrawal notes that women, in particular, tend to normalise symptoms like fatigue and mood changes, leading to underdiagnosis and prolonged suffering.

Why this stage is a critical window to prevent disease

Both doctors say this stage is not just a problem, it’s an opportunity. Dr Agrawal calls it a chance to prevent chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and depression if addressed early. Dr Rana describes it as a “window of opportunity”, where early intervention can significantly reduce long-term health risks.

Watch out for early warning signs like:

Persistent fatigue

Poor sleep

Digestive issues

Mood swings

Weight changes

Low stamina

Tracking markers such as waist circumference, blood sugar trends, lipid profile, and mental health patterns can help you act before disease sets in.

What should you do if you feel ‘not sick but not well’?

Dr Agrawal recommends:

Good quality sleep

Balanced nutrition

Regular physical activity

Stress management

Routine health tracking

Dr Rana aligns with this, emphasising a preventive, lifestyle-centred approach rooted in physical, mental, and environmental balance.

Seek medical help if:

Fatigue or discomfort doesn’t go away

Daily functioning starts getting affected

You notice red flags like unexplained weight loss, chest pain, or major mood changes

“You don’t have to wait to be sick to take your health seriously. And the sooner you listen, the easier it is to course-correct,” says Dr Agrawal.