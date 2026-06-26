The paradox of Indian states chasing growth as fertility rates decline

Delhi’s fertility rate has fallen to 1.2, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are at 1.3. The levels are similar to those seen in Japan and Finland, which are often cited as examples of advanced population ageing.

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab now have fertility rates of 1.4, followed by Karnataka and Telangana at 1.5. In effect, a large part of India has already entered demographic territory typically occupied by advanced economies that dropped below replacement levels decades ago.

The contrast is stark because these states have reached ultra-low fertility levels at significantly lower per capita income levels than the developed nations they now resemble demographically. This divergence prompts a question: What happens to economic growth after fertility falls below replacement levels?

The experience of both advanced economies and Indian states suggests that declining fertility does not necessarily lead to weaker economic performance. Finland, Denmark and the United Kingdom, for instance, maintained robust annual per capita income growth of 5 per cent to 6 per cent even after dipping below the replacement threshold. While Japan’s growth was more modest at just over 4 per cent, it still transformed itself into one of the world’s richest economies after fertility began declining.

The record of Indian states is stronger. Since crossing the replacement threshold, Karnataka has clocked an average annual per capita income growth of 9.3 per cent, while Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have posted gains of around 9 per cent. Telangana, Kerala, and Odisha have registered similarly robust growth.

However, these growth rates must be viewed in context. When Finland, Denmark and Japan dipped below replacement fertility, they were already substantially richer than Indian states are today.

The data nonetheless suggests that low fertility is not an immediate constraint on growth. Several Indian states are growing rapidly after crossing the demographic milestone, indicating that fertility decline and economic growth can coexist long before the effects of population ageing become more pronounced.

To understand why, one must look past headline income growth and examine inflation. Among advanced economies, average inflation largely remained below 5 per cent after fertility fell below replacement levels. Japan averaged 2.1 per cent, while France stood at 3.7 per cent. Lower inflation helped preserve purchasing power and ensured that income gains translated more effectively into higher living standards.

Indian states faced a different environment. Average inflation ranged from 4.3 per cent in Punjab to more than 6 per cent in Kerala. Most states recorded inflation rates well above those seen in Japan, France and several other developed economies.

The strong income growth of many states is accompanied by a persistent erosion of purchasing power. While low-fertility states have managed to expand their economies rapidly, the challenge is not only sustaining growth as populations age but also ensuring that incomes continue to outpace inflation.