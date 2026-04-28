Toronto HIV patients in rare remission list after bone marrow transplant

A Toronto man who lived with HIV for nearly three decades is now in sustained remission following a bone marrow transplant for leukaemia using a rare mutation donor, in what researchers say could mark Canada’s first potential cure case.

This patient may become the 11th person cured of HIV after a high-risk transplant replaced his immune system with cells resistant to the virus, clinicians at University Health Network (UHN) said in a statement.

What's the case?

UHN, along with partners at Unity Health Toronto and the University of Toronto, reported the case at the Canadian Association of HIV Research Conference on April 25. According to UHN’s statement, the patient had been living with HIV for 27 years before developing acute myelogenous leukaemia. He underwent a bone marrow transplant using donor stem cells carrying the rare CCR5-Δ32 mutation, which confers resistance to HIV by preventing the virus from entering immune cells.

READ: From hugs to food to tattoos: Debunking 16 dangerous myths about HIV Following the transplant, researchers observed a progressive decline in HIV levels . The patient discontinued antiretroviral therapy (ART) in July 2025. ART is the daily medication regimen used to treat and prevent HIV by stopping the virus from reproducing, which lowers the viral load. As of April 2026, HIV in the Toronto patient remains undetectable using highly sensitive tests, with no measurable viral reservoir or immune response to the virus. "Findings are consistent with previously cured cases," the UHN statement said.

Dr Sharon Walmsley, who led the case, said the growing number of such patients shows that “an HIV cure is possible”, while also cautioning that bone marrow transplants are too risky to be used widely outside cancer treatment.

In a post on X, physician-scientist Bo Wang highlighted that the transplant “replaced his entire immune system with one that HIV can’t infect”, adding that the patient has been off ART for nine months with no detectable virus.

Another huge medical achievement from our very own @UHN ???????????? A Toronto man lived with HIV for 27 years. Then he got leukemia and that diagnosis may have just cured him of both. His doctors found a bone marrow donor carrying CCR5-Δ32, a rare mutation in ~1% of people of European… pic.twitter.com/oLVsU2Zf8X — Bo Wang (@BoWang87) April 25, 2026

The UHN doctors stress that such transplants are complex, costly, and carry significant risks, and are only considered when patients require treatment for life-threatening blood cancers. However, they also emphasise that these rare cases offer crucial insights into how HIV reservoirs might be eliminated safely in the future.

With an estimated 40 million people living with HIV worldwide, researchers say the findings reinforce hope that scalable, less invasive cures could eventually emerge.