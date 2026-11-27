Nearly two-thirds of Indian adolescents have vitamin B12 deficiency, with the prevalence marginally higher among boys than girls, according to findings of a national survey conducted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN).

The survey found vitamin B12 deficiency in 66.1 per cent of adolescent boys aged 10-19 years and 65.4 per cent of girls in the same age group. Deficiency was defined as a serum vitamin B12 level below 203 pg/mL.

The findings are part of the Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA), conducted during 2023-25 to generate national estimates of anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across different stages of life.

The survey covered more than 200,000 people across 183 districts in 35 states and Union Territories and over 81,000 households. More than 170,000 blood samples were analysed, according to the ICMR-NIN factsheet.

Among adolescent girls, vitamin B12 deficiency was more prevalent than iron or folate deficiency. While 65.4 per cent had low vitamin B12 levels, 36.3 per cent had iron deficiency, and 8.6 per cent had folate deficiency.

Among adolescent boys, 66.1 per cent had vitamin B12 deficiency, compared with 10 per cent with iron deficiency and 6.3 per cent with folate deficiency.

The survey found that vitamin B12 deficiency was not limited to adolescents. It was reported in 55.2 per cent of non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 20-59 years and 57.4 per cent among women of reproductive age (15-49 years).

Among adult men aged 20-59 years, the prevalence stood at 60.4 per cent. It was 41.2 per cent among women aged 60 years and above and 46.8 per cent among men in the same age group.

Vitamin B12 deficiency was also recorded in 63.1 per cent of pregnant women and 51.8 per cent of lactating women.

The survey indicated that the problem begins early in life, with vitamin B12 deficiency reported in 37.3 per cent of children aged 12-59 months and 46.5 per cent of those aged 5-9 years.

The findings also highlighted the difference between micronutrient deficiencies and anaemia. Among adolescent girls, anaemia was reported in 46.3 per cent, while vitamin B12 deficiency affected 65.4 per cent. Among boys, the prevalence of anaemia was 22.8 per cent, compared with 66.1 per cent having vitamin B12 deficiency.

The ICMR-NIN factsheet said SAMPADA provides nationally representative estimates of micronutrient deficiencies across the life course and can help identify nutritional gaps and priority groups for targeted interventions.