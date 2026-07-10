US recalls 2.5 mn bottles of India-made eye drops after contamination scare

More than 2.5 million bottles of a prescription eye medication used to treat eye inflammation and allergies have been recalled in the United States after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified a possible contamination issue, according to a report by The Hill.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc voluntarily recalled 2,530,182 bottles of Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension, USP, 1 per cent, the FDA said in its recall notice. The prescription eye drops are commonly used to reduce redness, itching and swelling caused by eye infections and other eye conditions.

Why were the eye drops recalled?

The FDA said the recall was initiated because of the potential presence of a foreign substance in the eye drops.

The affected product is Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension, USP, 1 per cent (prescription only). The recall includes 5 ml, 10 ml and 15 mL bottles, the news report said.

The medicine was manufactured by Lupin Limited at its facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, India.

What is Prednisolone Acetate used for?

According to the Mayo Clinic, prednisolone is a steroid medicine prescribed to treat redness, itching and swelling caused by eye infections and several other eye conditions.

"Prednisolone is a steroid medicine that is used to relieve the redness, itching, and swelling caused by eye infections and other conditions. This medicine is available only with your doctor's prescription," Mayo Clinic says on its website.

Since it is a prescription medicine, patients should not stop using it or switch to another treatment without first consulting their doctor.

FDA classifies it as 'Class II recall'

The recall began early last month, and the FDA classified it as a Class II recall last week.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall applies to products where the use of or exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences", or where the probability of serious health consequences is considered remote.

The recall includes several lot numbers across all three bottle sizes. Patients using the medicine are advised to check whether their bottle belongs to one of the affected lots, the news report said.

What are Class I, Class II and Class III recalls?

The FDA classifies product recalls into three categories based on the level of health risk they pose.

• Class I recall: The most serious type of recall. It is issued when there is a reasonable chance that using the product could cause serious health problems or death.

• Class II recall: Applies to products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences", or where the risk of serious health consequences is considered remote.

• Class III recall: Covers products that are "not likely to cause adverse health consequences," but are recalled because they do not meet regulatory or manufacturing standards.

Other recent drug recalls

In March 2026, Cipla's US subsidiary announced the recall of more than 400 cartons of a generic anti-cancer medicine after a manufacturing issue, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Cipla US, Inc., based in Warren, New Jersey, recalled Nilotinib Capsules in 150 mg and 200 mg strengths. The company said the affected lot was recalled because of "failed tablet/capsule specifications".

The voluntary recall, initiated in February this year, was classified as a 'Class III recall'.

According to the USFDA, a Class III recall is issued in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

Earlier, in August 2025, Glenmark, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharma also recalled several products in the US due to manufacturing-related issues.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., US, recalled Carvedilol tablets, which are used to treat heart failure, high blood pressure and heart attack, in multiple strengths.

The USFDA said the company recalled 55,560 units after detecting the "presence of a nitrosamine, N-Nitroso Carvedilol impurity above the current acceptable intake level."

Glenmark initiated the Class II recall in August 2025.