Weekend athlete syndrome fuels rise in sports injuries among professionals

From marathons and cycling clubs to pickleball courts and weekend football leagues, India's urban corporate workforce is increasingly embracing high-intensity fitness activities, but orthopaedic experts are warning of a sharp rise in sports injuries linked to "weekend athlete syndrome".

Doctors say many young professionals who spend weekdays sitting for long hours are suddenly subjecting their bodies to intense physical activity over weekends without adequate conditioning, warm-ups or recovery.

Sports injury specialists said that ligament tears, stress fractures, Achilles tendon injuries, slipped discs and knee damage are becoming increasingly common among people in their late 20s to early 40s, especially in metropolitan cities.

"The biggest issue is that people are trying to compensate for an entire week of inactivity in one or two days. The body does not adapt instantly to sudden bursts of strain," Dr Skand Sinha, a senior orthopaedic surgeon and professor at the Sports Injury Centre of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, told PTI.

"We are coming across many such patients in our OPD," he said.

He said many patients are influenced by social media fitness trends, marathon culture and corporate wellness challenges, but often ignore gradual progression in training and conditioning.

Several international studies have highlighted the growing risks associated with sedentary work patterns and sporadic high-intensity exercise.

A 2022 review published in The American Journal of Medicine noted that "weekend warriors" - recreational athletes who compress physical activity into one or two weekly sessions - are more prone to acute and chronic sports injuries because of relative deconditioning and inconsistent training.

Dr Abhimanyu Kumar, senior consultant of orthopaedics at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, said modern corporate wellness culture, though well-intentioned, is contributing to injury patterns among office-goers.

"Employees constrained by long work hours often cram intense workouts into weekends. This 'weekend warrior' behaviour, marked by minimal weekday movement followed by extreme exertion, leaves people vulnerable to tendon strain, ligament injuries and back pain," he said.

Kumar said the answer lies in shifting from sporadic bursts of exercise to a "corporate athlete" mindset focused on regular movement and sustainable fitness habits.

Research published in BMC Public Health also found that office workers spend nearly 10.6 hours a day sitting, underlining the sedentary lifestyle increasingly linked to musculoskeletal problems and poor physical conditioning.

Senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr O P Meena of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said preventive measures and proper warm-up routines play a crucial role in reducing sports injuries.

"It is encouraging that urban populations are embracing physical activity, but the value of proper warm-up and stretching protocols should not be underestimated," he said.

According to Meena, warm-ups should ideally be done within 15 minutes before activity and should be intense enough to induce mild sweating without causing fatigue.

"Warm-up and stretching improve blood flow to tissues, muscle flexibility, nerve impulse transmission and joint mobility, reducing the chances of sprains and strains. Consistency is the key to achieving long-term gains and reducing injury risk," he said.

He also stressed the importance of adequate rest and structured rehabilitation under medical supervision whenever injuries occur.

Sinha said increasing participation in amateur sports without proper preparation or guidance has led to a rise in muscle strains, ligament injuries, ankle sprains, tendinitis, lower back pain and shoulder injuries.

He advised a combination of general warm-ups such as jogging, skipping, cycling or brisk walking along with dynamic mobility exercises including leg swings, arm circles, hip rotations and high knees.

"Sport-specific activation and neuromuscular training involving balance, agility, landing mechanics and strength exercises are equally important for preventing knee and ankle injuries," he said.

Sinha recommended at least 10 minutes of warm-up before sports activities, avoiding sudden maximal effort, and maintaining two weekly strength-conditioning sessions along with mobility and balance training.

"Adequate hydration and proper sleep are also essential because injury prevention is largely about strength, coordination and fatigue resistance," he added.