Why playing fast and loose with your bedtime can damage your heart health

Do you go to bed at wildly different times every night and assume it doesn’t matter, as long as you get enough sleep? But scientists say if your bedtime changes every night, it could be quietly affecting your heart.

Researchers from the University of Oulu, Finland, tracked over 3,200 adults for more than a decade and found that irregular bedtimes can double the risk of heart attack and stroke , especially in people who sleep less than eight hours. They found that wake-up times didn’t show the same impact, and thus the study titled Sleep timing irregularity in midlife: association with incident major adverse cardiac events and cardiovascular disease mortality over a 10-year follow-up, published in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders, suggests your bedtime is a real game-changer for heart health.

What does the study say about irregular bedtimes and heart risk?

The research tracked 3,231 middle-aged adults from Finland over more than 10 years, monitoring their sleep patterns with wearable devices to correlate with cardiovascular outcomes.

The research showed that those with irregular bedtimes were at a twofold risk of having a major adverse cardiac event (MACE) such as heart attack, stroke, or heart failure. The analysis adjusted for key factors like BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol, physical activity, and employment status.

ALSO READ: These two sleep disorders together may triple heart disease risk: Study This was particularly true for those who had less than 7 hours and 56 minutes of sleep, suggesting that both sleep duration and consistency matter together.

Why do irregular bedtimes affect heart health?

The human body runs on an internal clock called the circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep, metabolism, blood pressure, and inflammation.

According to experts, irregular bedtimes disrupt this rhythm, which may:

Increase blood pressure

Alter glucose metabolism

Trigger inflammation

Affect cholesterol levels

The researchers say that, over time, these disruptions can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Is bedtime more important than wake-up time for heart health?

According to the study, while variability in bedtime and sleep midpoint (the halfway point of sleep) was linked to higher heart risk, irregular wake-up times showed no significant association with cardiovascular events.

Researchers believe bedtime acts as the anchor of your daily rhythm, setting the tone for how your body functions overnight.

Who faces the highest risk from irregular sleep timing?

The study found that risk was highest among people who:

Slept less than eight hours regularly

Had high variability in bedtime (over ~90 minutes difference)

Showed irregular sleep midpoint patterns

In contrast, those who slept longer did not show the same strong association, suggesting that adequate sleep may offer some protection.

What is sleep midpoint and why does it matter for heart health?

Researchers say the sleep midpoint is the halfway point between when you fall asleep and wake up.

For example, if you sleep from 11 pm to 7 am, your midpoint is 3 am.

The study found that greater fluctuations in this midpoint were also linked to higher heart risk, which is another sign that consistency matters as much as duration.

Can fixing your sleep timing reduce heart disease risk?

While the study does not prove causation, it strongly suggests that sleep regularity is a modifiable lifestyle factor.

Experts say maintaining a consistent bedtime could:

Stabilise circadian rhythms

Improve metabolic health

Reduce long-term cardiovascular risk

Even small changes like going to bed within the same 30–60 minute window daily may help.

The study authors say that if your bedtime shifts dramatically from day to day, for example, late nights, weekend catch-ups, erratic routines, it may be time to rethink your schedule to make it consistent for better sleep and heart health.