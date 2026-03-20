World Oral Health Day 2026: Simple dentist-approved daily routines

From preventing infections to reducing the risk of systemic diseases, taking care of your teeth and gums plays a far bigger role than most people realise. Observed globally on March 20, World Oral Health Day is led by the FDI World Dental Federation to raise awareness about oral hygiene and encourage preventive care.

The 2026 theme, 'A Happy Mouth is a Happy Life,' highlights how good oral health supports confidence, health and overall quality of life at every stage, from childhood to old age.

Why your oral care routine matters more than you think

Beyond just fresh breath, a consistent oral care routine helps control harmful bacteria, which can otherwise enter the bloodstream and affect overall health. Experts increasingly link poor gum health to conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, which makes those few minutes at the sink an important daily health investment.

“Night cleaning determines disease risk, technique determines effectiveness, and flossing determines completeness,” says Dr Keshav Naithani, Director & HOD - Maxillofacial Surgery & Implantology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida.

He explains that while many people focus on morning brushing for freshness, the night routine plays a bigger role in long-term oral health because saliva production drops during sleep, allowing harmful bacteria to thrive and act more easily.

Morning vs night routine: What to do

Dr Naithani breaks down oral care into two distinct routines, both serving different purposes.

Morning routine:

Brush with fluoride toothpaste for 2 minutes

Clean the tongue

Use mouthwash if needed

This routine helps reduce the bacterial build-up that accumulates overnight, and it also deposits fluoride to protect enamel from acids throughout the day.

Adding to this, Dr Sakshi Pandey, Consultant & Department-Incharge, Paras Health Kanpur, explains, “Morning care is proactive. It helps eliminate plaque and bacteria that build up overnight, while tongue cleaning and proper brushing prepare the mouth to handle daily exposure to food acids and sugars.”

Night routine:

Floss or use interdental cleaners

Brush thoroughly with fluoride toothpaste

Spit, do not rinse

Use a medicated rinse if advised

“At night, salivary flow drops significantly, reducing natural buffering and cleansing. Any plaque or food left becomes highly pathogenic. This is when most damage begins,” says Dr Naithani.

Dr Pandey reinforces this, noting, “Night care is restorative and more critical because saliva reduces during sleep, which allows bacteria to act more aggressively. Thorough cleaning before bed helps prevent long-term damage.”

Technique over frequency

Many people assume brushing more often equals better oral health, but experts say that is not necessarily true.

“Proper technique is the single most important factor,” says Dr Naithani. “Brushing two times daily is sufficient if done correctly.”

Key elements of good brushing technique include:

Using a soft-bristled brush

Holding it at a 45-degree angle to the gumline

Using gentle, controlled strokes

Brushing for at least 2 minutes

ALSO READ: Do you need to floss? Experts debunk 18 common dental health myths Dr Pandey adds, “The quality of brushing matters as much as frequency. Brushing too hard or too quickly can damage enamel and gums instead of improving oral health.”

Flossing and mouthwash: Essential or optional?

Flossing is non-negotiable, according to dentists. “Toothbrushes clean only about 60 to 70 per cent of tooth surfaces,” Dr Naithani explains. Interdental areas, which are often missed, are the most common sites for early cavities and gum disease.

Dr Pandey agrees, stating, “Flossing is essential because it removes plaque and food particles from areas a toothbrush cannot reach. Skipping it increases the risk of cavities and gum disease.”

If traditional floss feels difficult, interdental brushes can be a more effective alternative, especially for adults.

Mouthwash, however, is not a substitute for brushing or flossing. It should be used as an add-on, depending on individual needs:

Chlorhexidine rinses for short-term gum issues

Fluoride rinses for high cavity risk

Cosmetic rinses offer minimal clinical benefit

“Mouthwash should be seen as a supportive step, not a replacement for brushing and flossing,” Dr Pandey notes.

Common oral hygiene mistakes to avoid

Dentists frequently see preventable issues caused by poor habits. Some of the most common mistakes include:

Brushing too aggressively

Ignoring the gumline

Skipping flossing

Brushing immediately after acidic foods or drinks

Not replacing toothbrushes every three months

Rinsing vigorously after brushing, which removes fluoride

Ignoring bleeding gums

ALSO READ: From Root Canals to Braces: Can Health Insurance Cover Your Dental Treatment? Dr Pandey highlights that “brushing too hard is one of the most common mistakes and can lead to enamel wear and gum damage over time.”

The role of diet, hydration and timing

Oral health is not just about what you do in the bathroom, but also about your daily habits.

Diet plays a critical role, and it is not just the amount of sugar but how often you consume it. Frequent snacking keeps the mouth acidic, which leads to enamel breakdown.

Hydration is equally important because saliva helps neutralise acids and repair early damage. A dry mouth increases the risk of cavities and bad breath.

Dr Pandey advises, “After consuming acidic foods or drinks, it is best to wait 30 to 60 minutes before brushing. This allows saliva to remineralise enamel and prevents damage.”

When should you upgrade your oral care routine?

Many people switch to electric toothbrushes or medicated products based on trends, but dentists advise a more personalised approach. Dr Naithani recommends upgrades only when there are clear signs or risk factors, such as:

Poor plaque control

Braces or orthodontic appliances

Limited hand movement

History of gum disease

Dr Pandey adds, “Signs such as bleeding gums, sensitivity or frequent cavities indicate that basic care may not be enough and that an upgraded routine is needed.”

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As Dr Naithani puts it, “Most patients don’t need more products. They need better execution and consistency.” By getting the basics right every morning and especially every night, you can prevent most dental problems and maintain a confident smile for years to come.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.