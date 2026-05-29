Worsening side effects of life in fast lane: Obesity, diabetes up sharply

The figures when compared with the last survey – NFHS-5, conducted in 2019-2021 – are stark. Among women aged 15-49 years, the share of those classified as overweight or obese rose to 30.7 per cent – nearly one in three women – in 2023-24 from 24 per cent in 2019-21. Among men, it increased to 27.3 per cent from 22.9 per cent over the same period. That is more than one in four men.

The survey defines those with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 kg/m² or higher as overweight or obesity.

Besides obesity, there has been a worsening of blood sugar indicators, suggesting that the country’s diabetes burden is also continuing to expand. The proportion of men with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those taking medication to control it, increased to 20.9 per cent from 15.6 per cent in NFHS-5. Among women, it rose to 17.8 per cent from 13.5 per cent.

Obesity is increasingly becoming a public health and economic concern since excess weight is a major risk factor for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and several kinds of cancers. The latest findings come amid a growing demand for weight-management therapies and metabolic health services. Over the past year, the sale of injectable GLP-1 agonists (used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity) such as Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic have surged a whopping 218 per cent.

The findings are significant considering that India already has one of the world’s largest populations living with diabetes. Health experts have been consistently warning that obesity could become a key driver of future healthcare costs and chronic disease burden.

While hypertension indicators showed some improvement compared with NFHS-5, the survey flagged rising lifestyle-related risks and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as an emerging public health concern. The share of men with elevated blood pressure or those taking medication to control it fell to 22.1 per cent from 24 per cent in NFHS-5, while among women, it declined to 19.4 per cent from 21.3 per cent.

Covering nearly 679,000 households across 715 districts, NFHS-6 is the first such survey to be conducted after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some healthy gains

The survey also had something to cheer about in the form of sustained gains against undernutrition. Stunting among children under five, it found, had declined to 29.3 per cent from 35.5 per cent in NFHS-5, while severe wasting reduced to 5.2 per cent from 7.7 per cent.

Healthcare access and delivery indicators also showed improvement.

Health insurance coverage, immunisation rates, maternal healthcare and child nutrition indicators improved. Progress was also recorded in terms of immunisation and institutional births.

Coverage of health insurance and financing schemes at the household level rose to 60.2 per cent in 2023-24 from 41 per cent in 2019-21.

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said schemes such as Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have played a role in increasing access to affordable healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations. “This expansion marks a critical step towards universal health coverage and equitable access to quality healthcare services across the country,” an official said.

The figure is in line with the National Health Accounts data for 2022-23, which showed an increase in expenditure through private health insurance and social security schemes after the pandemic.

However, private insurance and government health schemes together still account for only 19.1 per cent of total health expenditure. Out-of-pocket spending remains the largest component at 43.3 per cent.

Vaccination coverage strengthens

Childhood immunisation rates continued to improve. Full vaccination coverage among children aged 12-23 months based on vaccination cards increased to 87.1 per cent in 2023-24 from 83.8 per cent in NFHS-5.

Among the most notable gains was rotavirus vaccine coverage, which rose from 36.4 per cent to 85.4 per cent. Coverage of the second dose of the measles-containing vaccine increased to 71.8 per cent from 58.6 per cent.

Officials attributed the gains to stronger last-mile delivery by frontline health workers, expanded cold-chain infrastructure, digital tracking systems such as U-WIN and community outreach under the Universal Immunisation Programme.

Maternal care improves

The survey also recorded improvements in maternal healthcare. Institutional deliveries increased to 90.6 per cent from 88.6 per cent, while births attended by skilled health personnel rose to 91.3 per cent from 89.4 per cent.

Antenatal care coverage reached 95.9 per cent, while the proportion of women receiving at least four antenatal care visits increased to 65.2 per cent from 58.5 per cent.

Maternal nutrition indicators were positive as well. Mothers consuming iron-folic acid supplements for 100 days or more during pregnancy increased to 54.9 per cent from 44.1 per cent, while those consuming supplements for 180 days or more rose to 37.8 per cent from 26 per cent.

Fertility still below replacement level

India’s total fertility rate remained stable at two children per woman in 2023-24, below the replacement level of 2.1.

The survey showed the decline over the past three decades has been sharper in rural India, where fertility has fallen from 3.7 births per woman in NFHS-1 to 2.1 in NFHS-6. In urban India, fertility has declined from 2.7 to 1.6 during the same period.