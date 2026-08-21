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Home / Health / Yoghurt instead of diabetes shots? China's 'smart' probiotic shows promise

Yoghurt instead of diabetes shots? China's 'smart' probiotic shows promise

The engineered probiotic, named Gift, detects high blood sugar and releases the glucose-lowering hormone GLP-1, with animal tests showing effects comparable to Ozempic

probiotic bacteria Gift

Lead scientist Ye Haifeng told China Science Daily that, if development proceeds as planned, the probiotic could be available in the US as a health supplement in about two years | Image: Canva

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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Chinese researchers have engineered a “smart” probiotic that can detect high blood sugar and automatically release a glucose-lowering hormone, raising the possibility of diabetes treatment through something as simple as a capsule or yoghurt.
 
The engineered bacterium, developed by a team at East China Normal University in Shanghai, performed similarly to the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic in animal tests, according to a study published in Nature last week.
 
The development was reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), which said the research team has filed patents for the technology and is scaling up production to meet pharmaceutical standards for the US and European markets.
 
 
The probiotic, named “Gift,” is designed to remain inactive when blood glucose levels are normal and switch on when levels rise. It then produces glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone that promotes insulin secretion and helps lower blood sugar.
 
Lead scientist Ye Haifeng told China Science Daily that, if development proceeds as planned, the probiotic could be available in the US as a health supplement in about two years, SCMP reported.

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How the ‘smart’ probiotic works

The team used E coli Nissle 1917, a probiotic strain considered safe for human use, as the base for Gift. Researchers added a glucose-sensing protein and a gene responsible for producing GLP-1.
 
The glucose-sensing component uses the HexR protein, derived from Pseudomonas putida. When blood glucose rises, the sensor activates the GLP-1-producing gene. When glucose levels return to normal, the system switches off.
 
The researchers tested Gift in diabetic mice and non-human primates. In mice, daily oral administration improved fasting blood glucose, glucose tolerance and insulin tolerance, while glycated haemoglobin levels also declined. Longer-term treatment was associated with improvements in fatty liver, kidney injury and colon inflammation.
 
In monkeys, a single oral dose increased GLP-1 and insulin levels, with the glucose-lowering effect lasting for up to three days, according to the research team's findings.

From diabetes to other diseases

Ye has been working on engineered cells aimed at reducing the need for long-term medication or injections for people with diabetes.
 
The latest system is designed to respond automatically to changes in blood glucose, rather than requiring an external trigger. Ye's team said the glucose-sensing and therapeutic components can also be replaced independently, potentially allowing the platform to be adapted for other metabolic conditions such as obesity and fatty liver disease.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 12:28 PM IST