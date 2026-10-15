Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India: What law says about OCI cardholders

The Mumbai police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, directing him to leave India by October 28 after he attended a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued the notice following a complaint alleging that Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, violated rules governing foreign nationals in India. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who sought action against Khan over his participation in the protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, welcomed the notice.

The case raises questions about the restrictions on foreign nationals participating in political demonstrations in India and the circumstances under which immigration authorities can direct them to leave the country. Here is what the law says.

What does the Indian law say about entry, stay and removal of foreign nationals

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which replaced the Foreigners Act, 1946, provides the legal framework for regulating the entry, stay and removal of foreign nationals in India.

The notice to Khan was issued under Sections 29 and 7 of the Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

Under Section 29, the central government may direct the removal of a foreign national from India for violating any provision of the Act, or any rule or order made under it, or on the basis of an adverse security report. The provision also empowers officials to enforce the removal and recover the associated costs from the individual.

Section 7 empowers the government to regulate or restrict the entry, departure or continued presence of foreign nationals in India. Orders under this provision can require a foreign national to leave the country, restrict their movement or impose conditions governing their residence and activities.

The Act also prescribes penalties for specific violations. Under Section 23, a foreign national who overstays a visa, remains in India without a valid passport or travel document, or breaches visa conditions can face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹3 lakh, or both.

Section 21 provides punishment for entering India without the required valid travel documents, while Section 22 deals with the knowing use or supply of forged or fraudulently obtained passports, travel documents or visas.

What violations can lead to a foreign national being asked to leave India?

Removal is not restricted to a single offence. Grounds for action can include overstaying a visa, remaining in India without valid travel documents, violating visa conditions, entering the country without the documents required by law, using forged immigration documents, or disobeying a lawful order governing a foreign national’s presence or movement. Section 29 also provides for removal on the basis of an adverse security report.

Whether participation in a protest can also amount to a violation is another question. Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees Indian citizens the freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully, subject to reasonable restrictions. These citizen-specific rights do not extend to foreign nationals in the same manner.

What do the rules say about OCI cardholders?

OCI cardholders are foreign nationals who enjoy certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to India, subject to applicable rules and conditions. Despite the name, Overseas Citizen of India status does not confer Indian citizenship or the political rights available to Indian citizens.

OCI cardholders cannot vote in Indian elections, contest elections to Parliament or state legislatures, or exercise other political rights reserved for Indian citizens. Their rights and restrictions are governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the rules and notifications issued by the Centre.

The OCI rules do not specify whether a cardholder may participate in a public protest in India. However, the absence of an explicit provision on protest participation does not, by itself, establish that OCI cardholders are permitted to participate in such demonstrations.

OCI cardholders can also face action under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which provides for cancellation of OCI registration on specified grounds. These include obtaining registration through fraud or misrepresentation, showing disaffection towards the Constitution, certain wartime conduct, specified criminal convictions, and circumstances involving national security, sovereignty and integrity, friendly relations with foreign countries or the interests of the general public.

A notification issued in August 2025 specifies additional grounds for cancellation, including certain serious criminal cases. The law requires that an individual be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard before their OCI registration is cancelled under Section 7D. However, cancellation of OCI registration and an order directing a person to leave India are distinct legal actions.