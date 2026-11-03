Air Suvidha Form mandatory for all arrivals in India: Here's how to fill it

All international passengers arriving in India must complete the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form before immigration clearance, regardless of their nationality or travel history, amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The requirement is for Indian passport holders, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and foreign nationals.

Passengers must submit the online declaration up to 24 hours before arriving in India and are advised to complete it before boarding their flight. They must also keep the downloaded acknowledgement ready for verification at the airport.

The government introduced the upgraded Air Suvidha 2.0 portal on June 25, 2026, to strengthen health screening at airports and help authorities identify passengers who may require further medical assessment.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the portal has been developed in collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It allows passenger information to be shared in real time among airport health officials, immigration authorities and disease surveillance agencies.

What information must passengers provide?

The form collects personal details, contact information in India and travel and health-related information. Passengers should keep the following details ready before starting the application:

• Personal details: Full name, age, passport number, nationality and flight number.

• Travel details: Date and time of arrival, country of origin, airport of entry into India and places they plan to visit.

• Contact information: Address of their stay in India for the next 21 days, mobile number, alternate contact number and email address.

• Travel history: Countries visited or transited through during the 21 days of preceding arrival.

Passengers must also declare whether they or any family member have come into contact with an Ebola patient, cared for an infected person, visited a hospital treating Ebola cases or attended the funeral of someone who died from the disease.

The health declaration includes questions about symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and skin rash. Travellers must provide accurate information and disclose any relevant exposure.

These details are part of the health declaration prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

How to complete the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form

Passengers can submit the form through the government's Air Suvidha 2.0 portal.

The process involves the following steps:

1. Visit the Air Suvidha 2.0 website and select the Self-Declaration Form.

2. Enter personal details, including passport information, nationality and flight details.

3. Provide travel history for the previous 21 days, including countries visited and transit stops.

4. Enter the address where they will stay in India, along with their contact details.

5. Complete the health declaration by answering questions about possible exposure to Ebola and any symptoms.

6. Review the information, submit the form and download the acknowledgement.

Passengers are advised to complete the declaration during web check-in or before boarding to avoid delays during arrival formalities.

Will passengers face additional screening at Indian airports?

Submitting the form does not automatically mean that a passenger will be subjected to medical examination or quarantine.

On arrival, passengers may be asked to present the downloaded acknowledgement at the international travel health desk or immigration counter. Airport health officials may conduct further screening, including medical assessment, depending on the information disclosed and the passenger's health condition.

The government has also advised travellers to remain alert to symptoms after entering India. Anyone developing symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat or rash within 21 days of arrival should restrict outdoor movement, seek immediate medical assistance and inform the airport health authorities.