Australia to tighten immigration rules, curb visa overstays and families

By James Mayger

Australia’s center-left government is set to outline plans to reduce immigration on Thursday, including a clampdown on people who have overstayed their visas and restricting most people on student visas from bringing family into the country.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke will outline the changes in a long-delayed speech to the National Press Club titled “The work of managing the migration program: Who arrives, who stays, who leaves.”

The plan will target people who move from one visa class to another to extend their stay in the country, students and temporary workers, as well as their family members, according to a statement from Burke. The government will also introduce a “no further stay” condition to all visitor visas, in an attempt to ensure that these are genuinely temporary and don’t become a pathway to staying in the country long-term.

“Almost everyone who comes to Australia is a good guest in our country,” Burke said. “These reforms are to ensure that our migration system can be better targeted to the current needs of Australia.”

More than 292,000 people moved permanently to Australia in the year through the end of March, according to data released Thursday morning before the speech. That was a decline of almost 6 per cent compared to the preceding 12 months. Australia is aiming to cap net migration this fiscal year at about 245,000 people — a target set in the budget in May — falling to 225,000 people in the following year. The government has repeatedly overshot its target for migrant numbers, opening it up to criticism from the political right.

The government has already slowed the issuance of new visas, including “working holiday” visas which are popular with backpackers. Applications for people from 23 nations with an annual cap are “paused” for the current financial year, which began in July, according to the department’s website.

However, agricultural industries are already complaining about a lack of such workers on whom they rely. Independent lawmaker Helen Haines from rural Victoria told parliament Wednesday that her district is experiencing a worker shortage, and asked the government to speed up approvals for some categories, including nurses, to come to Australia.

Earlier this week, the far right One Nation party proposed cutting the number of temporary migrants by 750,000 over three years to drive down the country’s population, before returning to a policy of allowing 130,000 people to move permanently to Australia each year.